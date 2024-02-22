Beach erosion threatens sewage-treatment plant on Nantucket

“Since I grew up here, I’ve seen most of the south shoreline recede,” Gray said. “But this year has been southeast storm after southeast storm, and the impact has been in our face, and it’s been drastic.”

The debris was left over from repairs made to the plant at the end of January after powerful surf from an earlier storm flooded an exposed sewer bed that is the last step in the filtration process, rendering it useless.

NANTUCKET — As a nor’easter bore down last week, David Gray, director of the Nantucket sewage treatment plant, stood on a pile of debris overlooking Surfside Beach on the south side of the island and gazed toward the angry ocean.

So drastic that the treatment facility is now fully exposed, after storms erased 100 to 190 feet of beachfront and washed away the dune that had provided a modicum of protection. As a stopgap measure in late January, the town filled in the sewer bed with about 15,000 cubic yards of dirt left from a nearby development.

But with the relentless toll from rising seas, island officials are facing a difficult decision: keep shoring up the plant or spend millions to build a new one farther inland from the sea.





Officials are “going to have to be bold because there really is no other way if you’re going to stand firm against the ocean,” said Nathan Kelley, president of the Horsley Witten Group, an environmental consulting firm. “You have to engineer that very seriously. And if you’re going to move, that in and of itself is a big undertaking.”

The island, a sandbar 30 miles off the coast, faces multiple infrastructure challenges from increased flooding, erosion, and higher ground-water table rise. Nantucket’s unique exposure to the elements is a harbinger of what could be in store for Cape Cod and coastal areas along the mainland.

Nantucket is one of the only towns on the Cape and Islands with a sewer system covering most of a municipality. About 60 percent of the island connects to the sewer, and about 40 percent is served by septic systems.

The Surfside treatment plant collects waste water from the downtown and central areas, and a smaller facility collects from the village of Siasconset. That facility could also be in peril to the rising seas.

The town built the Surfside plant in the 1970s, at the time out of the way and out of sight of most of the development on the island, Gray said. He estimates there was up to 400 feet of beach frontage between the treatment facility beds and the ocean at the time. In the past two years, that has eroded close to 200 feet.

After UV disinfection and other treatments, the sewer beds are the last filtration before returning the treated water to the environment.

Uprooting the facility and moving it inland could cost tens of millions of dollars, Kelley said. But a more affordable option would be to move several sewer beds to other locations on the plant location, while shoring up the beach frontage to prevent further erosion.

The sewer beds lie near the edges of coastal dunes and bluffs, which, although mapped as outside the coastal flooding zones, are close to the eroding shoreline, according to the Town of Nantucket Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2019.

“What we are is a great big, gigantic sandbar that is eroding or has eroded for thousands of years to get to the shape we are now,” said Vincent Murphy, the sustainability programs manager of the town’s natural resources department. The shoreline on the island will only continue to erode, he said.

The problem is that erosion is episodic.

“A place will be stable for a good number of years and put people into a false sense of security, and then the erosion will happen,” Murphy said. “And then it looks dreadful because people thought it would be stable for a while.”

Murphy supports keeping the plant at its current location and shoring it up against further threats.

Nantucket has drawn up a resiliency plan that includes 40 tasks to mitigate the effects of coastal erosion and flooding, estimated to cost $940 million. Despite the large price tag, Murphy said, they will offset losses to critical infrastructure on the island by 2070 of $2.4 billion.

Murphy said the town completed five projects in the past few years, and another 15 are underway to help transition the island to face higher sea levels and erosion. Those could include installing a flood barrier in downtown, elevating or relocating roads, and expanding culverts.

The sewer system downtown helps mitigate damage from storms by pumping out excess sea water. In January 2018, however, the combined effects of high storm water volume and sub-zero temperatures caused a sewer main to burst.

The Sewer Department is working on a $6 million project to update the island’s main pumping station, which is connected to the treatment plant. The upgrade will help reduce the risk of flood water infiltration while increasing the system’s capacity.

“We are losing land and we are a shrinking island because of erosion,” Murphy said. “But as sea levels rise, today’s flood zones are tomorrow’s high tide zones.”

At Sconset bluff, a barge full of sand was dumped to try and stop erosion. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When the sewer system was installed, Nantucket was already densely packed into the downtown area, making it economically sensible to build, said Matthew Fee, 65, a member of Nantucket’s Select Board and owner of the Something Natural bakery.

But as the island has grown and spread out, the sewer system has become more crucial in protecting the water quality of the harbor, ponds, and ground water, said Fee, who grew up on the island.

Growing up along the waterfront on Easy Street, he has seen the flooding that was once every five years become a frequent occurrence that he fears will only worsen.

“This isn’t just a rich person thing on Nantucket,” said Fee, who supports preventative measures to protect the plant. “It will find a way to hit all of us day to day, and we need to find a way to mediate it now.”

With historical settlement patterns all along the Massachusetts coastline, a lot of infrastructure is in harm’s way, including waste water plants — like Nantucket’s — located next to waterways, said Kelley, the environmental consultant. It’s not only the waste water facilities that are at risk, but also pump stations and discharge areas

On Nantucket, Kelley said, residents are under no illusions about the future.

“We haven’t taken it on the chin with a really big storm. We’ve dodged several big storms coming through here, just getting a little piece of it,” he said. “So, hopefully, we stay lucky.”