Amid erosion from rising seas, Cape Cod town moves cottage

But one cottage is moving much farther inland, about a mile from the Atlantic on South Highland Road. It was donated to the town, and, after renovations, it will open as affordable workforce housing in an effort to recruit first responders to work in the area.

Some homes, boathouses, and cottages have moved just up the street, or a few hundred feet back — buying a little more time on the eroding coast. Other homes have been demolished as rising seas claim the land below their foundations.

On Ballston Beach in Truro, another cottage has retreated from a highly eroded area that’s particularly vulnerable to climate change.

“The safe way to manage this is to retreat,” said Emily Beebe, a health and conservation agent for the town of Truro, “and to recognize that nothing lasts forever.”

The previous owners of the cottage have already been forced to rearrange the buildings on the large property, including moving back this century-old boathouse that was teetering on stilts and in danger of falling into the sea. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Higher sea levels and stronger storms have stolen much of the soil and sand on which the cottage previously rested on South Pamet Road. And the remaining land was getting a bit crowded. The previous owners of the cottage have already been forced to rearrange the buildings on the large property, including moving a century-old boathouse which was teetering on stilts farther back. The boathouse had been in danger of collapsing into the sea.

After a few months of planning, an entourage of local fire and safety officials and contractors trucked the cottage out of harm’s way.

The space left for property owners to shift buildings inland is shrinking, Beebe said. The Outer Cape is losing about 3 feet of beach a year on average, nearly double the historic rate.

The town already removed about 50 spaces from a parking lot near Ballston Beach a few years ago to make sure asphalt and cars didn’t end up on the sand as the land fell.

“It’s not just us,” Beebe said. “The whole Outer Cape is really experiencing this.”

Town Manager Darrin Tangeman said that he’s grateful that the owners of the cottage donated it to the town for affordable housing. “We are ecstatic,” he said.

Repurposing old buildings saves the town some of the upfront costs of building new housing from scratch. In addition to the donated cottage from Ballston Beach, the town also moved a second cottage from Walsh Way, just off Route 6A, this week.

That cottage was not at risk of coastal erosion, but almost a decade has passed since anyone occupied it. It was one of several old dilapidated cottages that the town purchased in the area, and it was in good enough condition that the town could renovate it for workforce housing. The other cottages, in worse condition, will likely need to be razed.

Moving cottages rather than building new ones saves the town about $400,000 per housing unit, Tangeman said.

“We want to try to conserve or save as many of them as possible for housing,” said Tangeman, who added that the town bought the older cottages on Walsh Way in 2018.

“We are trying to recruit paramedics and police officers, and what we’ve found is that we’ve lost some candidates because they weren’t able to get homes in decent commuting distance of the town of Truro,” he said.

Tangeman said that the two cottages now on South Highland Road — the donated one from Ballston Beach and the other from the Walsh Way — will be renovated to create two or three bedrooms in each. Ideally, he said, they’ll be rented at heavily discounted rates to first responders and their families. The details on the business model are still under discussion, he said.

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Follow her @erinmdouglas23.

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Follow her @erinmdouglas23.