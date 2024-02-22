Berj Najarian reportedly joining Boston College football as chief of staff

Berj Najarian, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, is reportedly expected to be named chief of staff for the Boston College football program.
ESPN reported Najarian will work under new coach Bill O’Brien, who has twice coached for the Patriots, most recently a one-year stint as offensive coordinator last season.
Najarian came with Belichick from New York when Belichick took over as head coach of the Patriots in 2000 and ascended to the position of director of football/head coach administration.
His role included managing day-to-day logistics for Belichick.
“I needed somebody to do the non-football stuff,” Belichick told the Globe in 2019. “Somebody who was not a coach. As a head coach, you deal with a lot of non-football things that relate to the job. Berj and I talked about different options and he said, ‘Why don’t I just do that?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s see how it goes.’”
Advertisement
In a 2019 profile, the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy wrote that Najarian handled access to Belichick, including which reporters could speak to the coach. Najarian read media coverage of the team and passed on relevant information to Belichick, and helped with smaller details, like seating on the team plane and assigning speaking engagements.
This story will be updated.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.