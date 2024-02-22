Berj Najarian reportedly joining Boston College football as chief of staff

Berj Najarian, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, is reportedly expected to be named chief of staff for the Boston College football program.

ESPN reported Najarian will work under new coach Bill O’Brien, who has twice coached for the Patriots, most recently a one-year stint as offensive coordinator last season.

Najarian came with Belichick from New York when Belichick took over as head coach of the Patriots in 2000 and ascended to the position of director of football/head coach administration.