Bruins at Flames: Boston’s road trip continues in Calgary

Boston kicked off the trip with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers, during which the Bruins let a 4-1 second-period lead turn into a 4-4 draw, then blew another lead before recovering in overtime thanks to Charlie McAvoy’s goal.

For their second pit stop, the Bruins are in Calgary to take on the Flames.

The Bruins are making their way through Canada as part of a four-game road trip that started in Edmonton on Wednesday and will end stateside against the Kraken on Monday.

Matt Grzelcyk, who left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury, is listed as day-to-day. Jakub Lauko and Hampus Lindholm are both out Thursday.

Jeremy Swayman has started the last two games for the Bruins — both wins. Linus Ullmark is set to start in goal.

Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 9 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -115. O/U: 5.5.

BRUINS

Season record: 34-12-11. vs. spread: 29-28. Over/under: 28-29

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6

FLAMES

Season record: 26-25-5. vs. spread: 27-29. Over/under: 30-24, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 5-5-0. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 192, Calgary 172

Goals allowed: Boston 153, Calgary 173

Power play: Boston 23.7%, Calgary 14.4%

Penalty minutes: Boston 595, Calgary 492

Penalty kill: Boston 81.7%, Calgary 82.7%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.5%, Calgary 50.7%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have gone to overtime or a shootout in four of their last five and 19 times overall this season. They trail only the Islanders (21) for the most extra-time games.

Notes: The Bruins had a 1-3-2 record to start a seven-game homestand after the All-Star break before earning a 4-3 shootout victory over the visiting Dallas Stars on Monday. ... In Edmonton on Wednesday, McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk each recorded a goal and an assist. ... Defenseman Mason Lohrei, who was summoned from the minors for his first NHL game in a month, collected three assists. ... Ullmark has a 4-1-1 career record with a 2.64 goals-against average versus the Flames. ... Calgary, which is finishing a four-game homestand, snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. ... The Flames, who won the first meeting with the Bruins 4-1 just over two weeks ago in Boston, sit three points back of the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.