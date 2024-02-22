Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out of lineup against Flames in Calgary

“Lots of improvement,” said Montgomery. “Back-to-back [games], it just didn’t make sense [for him to play].”

According to coach Jim Montgomery , Grzelcyk’s availability will be assessed day to day.

CALGARY, Alberta — Matt Grzelcyk , felled on his first and only shift a night earlier in Edmonton, remained sidelined Thursday night when the Bruins continued their four-game trip against the Flames.

The coach also confirmed that the injury was to Grzelcyk’s lower body, possibly related to the slash Oilers forward Ryan McLeod delivered across the top of the defenseman’s left skate boot. Grzelcyk’s ice time for the night: 35 seconds.

Kevin Shattenkirk, scratched from the lineup in Edmonton, moved into Grzelcyk’s spot.

The Bruins earlier in the day also summoned defenseman Ian Mitchell from AHL Providence. Mitchell, who played a year under Montgomery at the University of Denver, was available for duty here, with Montgomery undecided about his back-end alignment some 90 minutes before puck drop. In 13 games with the varsity earlier this season, Mitchell posted a pair of assists.

Jakub Lauko also drew back into the forward corps. He moved in for newcomer Justin Brazeau.

Montgomery did not anticipate dialing back the ice time for Charlie McAvoy, who logged north of 30 minutes in Edmonton, encompassing the night’s final shift when he fired home the overtime game-winner.

“He’s a blessed human being with a huge oxygen tank,” said Montgomery, “so we don’t have to worry about him.”

That’s more like it

Jake DeBrusk flashed more of his trademark speed Wednesday, helping the winger to break his nine-game drought (0-0–0). The Edmonton-born DeBrusk knocked home the goal for a 4-1 lead with 6:03 to go in the second period, with help from David Pastrnak and Parker Wotherspoon, providing what should have been a comfortable cushion to bank the 2 points.

It became a little more, shall we say, nuanced, with the Bruins needing McAvoy’s OT winner.

DeBrusk, 13-14–27 prior to the stop here, had not notched a point since his goal vs. Winnipeg on Jan. 22. The near-month-long drought ended with his 1-1–2 line against the Oilers, on a night when he recorded a season-high six shots on net.

Shooting more, and with greater accuracy, often is a way to get out of offensive doldrums.

“He’s been good, he’s had a lot of scoring chances,” Montgomery noted postgame. “He’s hanging on to pucks, making plays. I thought that line could have had a couple of more goals.”

DeBrusk spent the evening on a trio that had Pavel Zacha at center and Pastrnak at right wing. Pastrnak drilled home his club-high 35th goal of the season.

DeBrusk, on track for unrestricted free agency July 1, was among the club’s most productive forwards for the post-Christmas stretch leading up the All-Star break. Like many of his teammates, he left his offensive game at the beach.

Perhaps the visit home will prove to be what reboots DeBrusk’s game and confidence.

Shaking it up

Montgomery disrupted his standard goalie rotation to start the trip, electing to go with Jeremy Swayman Wednesday. After Swayman drew Monday’s start (a shootout win over the Stars at the Garden), Linus Ullmark was the expected starter vs. the Oilers.

Postgame, Montgomery explained the decision to break up the rotation was based on: 1. Swayman had just won, and therefore had the hot hand; 2. Ullmark a year ago was sensational here against the Flames, turning back 54 shots in a 4–3 OT victory.

Overall, the move could hint that Montgomery in the final third of the regular season will opt to go with the hot-handed goaltender rather than adhere strictly to the rotation.

The game here a year ago opened with newcomer Dmitry Orlov scoring twice, providing a 2-0 lead. Ultimately, McAvoy knocked home the winner, with only five seconds to go in the extra session, assists to Brad Marchand and someone named Patrice Bergeron. It was the Black and Gold’s eighth consecutive win.

He did it again

Pastrnak, who collected a career-high 61 goals last season, has reached 35 for a third consecutive season and the sixth time in his career.

Marchand, with 26 goals thus far prior to the visit here, only three times has reached the 35-goal plateau.

A check with the NHL stats department on Thursday afternoon found that Pastrnak is one of only five current NHLers to crack 35 at least a half-dozen times.

The other four are Alexander Ovechkin (14 times) and Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, and Steven Stamkos (seven each).

Your faithful puck chronicler was surprised that Patrick Kane (now with the Red Wings), he of 460 goals, only twice has potted 35 or more in a season.

Legendary Bruin John Bucyk, who finished with 556 goals, made it to 35 only three times. Phil Esposito did it eight consecutive years during his Causeway Street tour de force and did it twice more with the Rangers. He also finished with exactly 35 in 1975-76, the season Harry Sinden dished him to New York.

All in a night’s work

Rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei added a giant growth ring to his résumé Wednesday, collecting three assists and logging a hefty 23:32 in ice time. Grzelcyk’s exit after one shift added to the workload of all five remaining D-men.

Late in the second period, the Bruins under incessant pressure in their own end, Lohrei logged an exhausting shift that lasted 3:42 (nearing the workload some fourth-line forwards might post over the course of an entire game).

“Nice to just go out there and play freely,” said Lohrei, 23, summarizing his night. “Try to move pucks and do what I do.”

Lohrei was recalled Tuesday from AHL Providence and now has put together a 3-6-9 line in 28 games.

As for thoughts on his marathon shift, he added, “Nice that we had an intermission coming and I didn’t have to go back out there.”

The other ice times from the six-pack: Brandon Carlo (25:40), Derek Forbort (21:47), Wotherspoon (20:14), and McAvoy (30:10).

Montgomery’s charges this season on numerous times have seen injury leave them with only five blue-liners for long stretches of a game.

“Because of that, it was a gutsy effort, by the entire group,” said Montgomery. “The forwards knew that they had to go north and hold on to pucks so that we wouldn’t spend a lot of time in our end. Then the five D-men really did a great job, battling.”

Key to success

McAvoy’s winner in Edmonton improved the Bruins’ record to 16-1-3 in games in which one of their defenseman has scored … The backliners posted a 1-6–7 line vs. the Oilers, improving their production to 23-81–104 through 57 games. That’s a pace for 150 points, still substantially short of last season’s bounty of 39-166-205 … The Bruins will enjoy an entire day off in Vancouver Friday before facing the Canucks Saturdayin a 4 p.m. Pacific matinee. They wrap up the four-game swing Monday night in Seattle, after which they will play only five more times prior to the March 8 trade deadline.

