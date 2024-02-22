Bruins lose to Flames in overtime

Pastrnak’s chance came with 1:11 to go and led to the Flames turning up ice for the winning rush.

Kadri, long ago a Maple Leaf, finished off from short range, following a series of dazzling chances at the other end that saw Jacob Markstrom turn back Charlie McAvoy, Jesper Boqvist, Mason Lohrei, and David Pastrnak.

CALGARY, Alberta — Nazem Kadri’s goal off a three-on-one break with 1:04 left in overtime handed the Flames a 3-2 win over the Bruins Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The point left the Bruins parked in first in the Eastern Conference. They are 1-0-1 on their four-game trip that continues Saturday in Vancouver.

Charlie Coyle’s second of the night, with 2:33 gone in the third, was also his second equalizer of the night.

Newcomer Anthony Richard set it up, collecting a puck deep in the defensive zone and flipping a looping pass toward the right boards. Coyle collected near the offensive blue line, raced in on a right-left diagonal path, and finished off with a nifty backhand slide that went by the fallen Markstrom.

The Bruins arrived with legs still heavy from their overtime win the night before in Edmonton. The Flames, well aware of the Black and Gold’s fatigue factor, pushed the pace right off the hop and came out of the first period with a 2-1 lead built on a 16-8 shot advantage.

Oliver Kylington put the Flames on the board first, connecting with a sharp wrister from short range, the inner edge of the left circle. The Flames overwhelmed the Bruins on the rush, attacking four players to the net, and Kylington dotted the net with his shot by Linus Ullmark’s blocker.

Coyle, without a goal during the recent seven-game homestand, was gifted the equalizer by Markstom, the Flames’ towering goalie. Ranging far out of his net, Markstrom tried to defuse a Bruins advance into the zone by grabbing the puck and attempting to head-man it toward the blue line.

Instead, the alert Coyle picked off the biscuit and fired it long range into the empty Flames cage for his 19th goal of the season. He needs two more to equal the career-high 21 he potted with the Wild in 2015-16.

The Bruins, though, handed the lead right back to the Flames only 42 seconds later. The Bruins had enough bodies back, and appeared to have the area around Ullmark covered, but Connor Zary shoveled in a short-range backhander and Martin Pospisil shoveled the loose puck home from the top of the blue paint.

The quick give-back was reminiscent of the night before, when the Bruins built a 4-1 lead midway through the second, only to be pushed into OT by the fast, opportunistic, hungry Oilers.

The Bruins shifted the tide in the second, thanks in large part to coach Jim Montgomery putting his lines through a veg-o-matic. The new combinations didn’t lead to a goal, but they did serve to improve their overall attack, including a couple of stellar scoring chances thwarted by Markstrom.

In the first period, the Flames built a 30-13 edge in shot attempts. And by the end of 40 minutes, the spread was down to 39-35. But the scoreboard still had the Flames holding the 2-1 lead.

One of Markstrom’s best stops came at 12:24, with the Bruins on a power play, when he lunged hard to his left to stone Pastrnak. The play developed on Brad Marchand’s alert cross-slot pass, Pastrnak left to shoot into wide-open acreage on the right side. But Markstrom was of no mind to yield his turf.

A little more than two minutes later, at 14:48, Jakub Lauko put on the burners at the offensive blue line and raced in alone on the Calgary net. Markstrom held firm and used his right pad to deflect Lauko’s 10-foot wrister that looked labeled for the five-hole.

