Celtics at Bulls: With the All-Star break in the past, it’s back to the grind

After a brief respite while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lit up the floor during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the Celtics are hitting the road.

Boston entered the All-Star break with six straight wins — its third streak this season of at least that many victories — and is coming off a 50-point home win against the Nets on Feb. 14. The Celtics are still holding court at the top of the East, leading the second-place Cavaliers by six games.

The Celtics are in Chicago Thursday to take on the middling Bulls, who are 5-5 over their past 10 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.