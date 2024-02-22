Celtics at Bulls: With the All-Star break in the past, it’s back to the grind

After a brief respite while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lit up the floor during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the Celtics are hitting the road.
Boston entered the All-Star break with six straight wins — its third streak this season of at least that many victories — and is coming off a 50-point home win against the Nets on Feb. 14. The Celtics are still holding court at the top of the East, leading the second-place Cavaliers by six games.
The Celtics are in Chicago Thursday to take on the middling Bulls, who are 5-5 over their past 10 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in the Windy City. Here’s your preview.
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -8.5. O/U: 225.5.
CELTICS
Season record: 43-12. vs. spread: 26-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 27-28
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
BULLS
Season record: 26-29. vs. spread: 29-25, 1 push. Over/under: 29-24, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.7, Chicago 111.8
Points allowed per game: Boston 110.6, Chicago 112.9
Field goal percentage: Boston .481, Chicago .467
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .448, Chicago .470
3-point percentage: Boston .380, Chicago .361
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .351, Chicago .366
Stat of the day: Five Celtics are averaging double-digit points, led by Tatum (27.1 points per game), Brown (22.0) and Kristaps Porzingis (20.2).
Notes: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 points in the All-Star Game as the East coasted to a 211-186 victory. ... While the Bulls have not been over .500 this season nor at the break-even mark since Oct. 30, they enter the second half in ninth place in the East with room to ascend. ... The Bulls’ front office stood pat at the trade deadline after learning potential trade chip Zach LaVine needed season-ending foot surgery. ... Guard Coby White is averaging 24.2 points per game and shooting 44.7 percent from deep in February. ... The last time these teams met, Boston routed the visiting Bulls 124-97 on Nov. 28. Brown poured in 30 points and Tatum chipped in 21 to lead six Celtics scorers in double figures. The teams are 5-5 in their past 10 meetings and split four games last season, with the home team prevailing each time.
