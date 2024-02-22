Charlie McAvoy scores in overtime to lift Bruins over Oilers in back-and-forth affair

Their hands finally showing some renewed scoring touch, the Bruins were paced by goals by Morgan Geekie, Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, and David Pastrnak

The Bruins gained possession off a faceoff following an Oiler icing violation with 2:17 to go in OT, and McAvoy eventually finished off the 3-3 session with a doorstep chance near the left point.

EDMONTON – Charlie McAvoy’s goal with 1:50 to go in overtime handed the Bruins a 6-5 overtime win Wednesday night over the Oilers.

The win lifted the Bruins (34-12-11) back into first place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Jeremy Swayman, fresh off his 4-3 win Monday over the Dallas Stars, turned back 39 shots and improved his record to 18-6-7.

After building a 4-1 lead in the second, the Bruins found themselves in a wild third-period fire drill, the Oilers first pulling even at 4-4 on Corey Perry’s goal at 7:24. Career goal No. 424 for the ever-gritty, feisty Perry, the ex-Ducks great.

The Bruins again moved out front, 5-4, on David Pastrnak’s strike from the slot at 12:41 of the third, with rookie Mason Lohrei picking up his third assist of the night.

But the persistent Oilers kept coming, leveling again at 5-5 when Zach Hyman struck only 42 seconds after Pastrnak had provided the go-ahead goal.

