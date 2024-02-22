Kevin Durant had high praise for top basketball prospect Cooper Flagg

In 2006 he was the second-best recruit in the country and was suiting up for his freshman season at Texas.

Not many people can understand what it’s like to be a top NBA prospect before they’re old enough to attend senior prom.

Cooper Flagg, a basketball phenom committed to Duke, wasn’t even born yet.

“The intangibles that he has, his measurables and his raw talent, I can see that through the TV,” Durant said.

Flagg, a 17-year-old Newport, Maine native, is the best high school basketball player in the country and will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. There are a lot of eyes on Flagg, especially since he announced his commitment to play for the Blue Devils on the cover of SLAM Magazine in the fall. Copies of the exclusive edition are selling for nearly $300 on eBay.

Durant, in a sit-down interview with Rich Kleiman for Boardroom, said he has taken notice of Flagg.

“I mean he’s 6′10″ and can run the floor like that, and [he’s] got the instincts with the basketball like that,” Durant said.

Flagg’s size, speed, and confidence combine to make him a unique two-way prospect. He’s a defensive standout, particularly as an off-ball defender. And as Durant points out, his instincts with the ball have given him a strong playmaking foundation.

This season, Flagg is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. And while Flagg has the potential to put up impressive numbers at Duke in the fall, Durant had some words of advice for the prodigy.

“If you work at it, and if you care, and if you’re consistent with who you are – like I said, showing up every day – if you show up every day and be the best that you can be, I think Cooper Flagg can be one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”