Derek White helps Celtics sprint to lead, swat away Bulls for their seventh straight win

They regained control with a dominant defensive third quarter and eventually rolled to a 129-112 win, their seventh in a row. Derrick White had 28 points and Jayson Tatum added 25 for the Celtics, who made 23 of 47 3-pointers as a team. Boston blocked 11 shots and had 10 steals.

They opened up a 16-point first-quarter lead before watching all of it disappear and then some during a second quarter in which Chicago shot a blistering 70 percent from the field. But these Celtics have done an excellent job of steadying themselves when things begin to go sideways, and this turned out to be just the latest example.

CHICAGO — The Celtics returned to the court following the All-Star break rested, healthy and prepared to leave no doubt about their status atop the NBA as the unofficial second half began against the Bulls on Thursday.

Advertisement

Nicola Vucevic had 22 points for the Bulls, but after a dominant 20-point first half, he was held to just 2 points in the second.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics had a smooth start reminiscent of many of those that preceded the All-Star break. They turned down good shots and made one extra pass to find a great one, and the Bulls were slow to react. Even when the shots did not go in, they were mostly wide open, an ominous start for the defense of a sub-.500 team such as Chicago.

At the other end of the court, the Celtics swarmed the paint. The Bulls attempted 25 shots in the opening quarter and Boston swatted away six , with White leading the charge with three. He entered the night tied with Chicago’s Alex Caruso for blocks among guards, and that tie was broken swiftly.

White also had a steal and a dunk that was followed by consecutive 3-pointers, helping the Celtics open up a 31-15 lead, their largest of the first half.

Advertisement

There were plenty of indications that this would swiftly turn into yet another rout. Instead, the Bulls responded to the Celtics initial surge with a 16-2 burst that started in the first quarter and carried into the second.

Vucevic was at the center of it, literally and figuratively. After finding a rhythm with mid-range jumpers, he began to punish the Celtics in the paint, with Boston unable to match his force. He had 20 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting, along with 9 rebounds.

A 3-pointer by DeMar DeRozan with 3:28 left in the second quarter tied the score at 51 and put a jolt into the United Center crowd that hasn’t had all that much to cheer about this year.

The Celtics regrouped by finding Jaylen Brown whenever Vucevic switched onto him in obvious mismatches. He created space to drill step-back 3-pointers and zipped by the big man when that was the best choice. Brown matched Vucevic with 20 first-half points, but Jayson Tatum mustered just 5 and the Bulls went to the break with a 62-59 lead. Chicago was 14 for 20 from the field in the period.

But the issue did not linger. Boston opened the third quarter with a swarming, relentless defense that was exemplified when Brown took the challenge of guarding Vucevic in the post and absorbed an elbow to the face for his trouble.

The Bulls were held scoreless for 3 minutes, 52 seconds before Caruso finally converted a basket. By that time the Celtics had pushed back in front, and they would never trail again.

Advertisement

Brown’s acrobatic chase-down block on an Ayo Dosunmo’s fast-break layup attempt helped maintain Boston’s defensive edge, and Tatum shook off his quiet offensive start by closing the third quarter with a flourish, drilling a tough, contested fadeaway before pouring in a 3-pointer from several feet beyond the left arc. Tatum had 15 points in the quarter, Vucevic was held scoreless, and the Celtics took a 96-83 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.