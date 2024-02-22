Despite the obstacles, Celtics star Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA Slam Dunk contest again if asked

“If they asked me, if nobody else cares to do it, then, [expletive] it, I’ll do it again, I don’t really care,” Brown said Thursday. “People think [about becoming] memes and stuff, but I think dunking is an art form. Obviously, I think I’ve got more entertainment than what I displayed. I can perform better, but I had a great time.

CHICAGO — Jaylen Brown’s first ever appearance in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last Saturday did not go exactly as he had wished. He said the LED floor was slippery and he was leery of injuring himself. He didn’t quite complete his dunks as perfectly as he had hoped. But he said he’s interested in competing in next year’s event anyway.

“Things didn’t go as planned for whatever reason. But, you know, I thought it was a great experience for me. I had fun and that’s the bottom line for me. So if they didn’t have nobody to do it next year and the NBA asked me and wanted to get the views back up, I think I can redeem myself for sure.”

Brown, who finished second to G League standout and defending champion Mac McClung, became the first All-Star to take part in the event since Victor Oladipo in 2018. And after All-Star weekend received lukewarm reviews, particularly for the lack of competition in Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, the league would likely welcome Brown back for one of its signature events.

“I enjoyed the process,” Brown said. “I thought it would be a fun experience. You know, All-Star, doing it, bring back some hype to it. And I think that was accomplished a little bit … Obviously it didn’t go the way I expected it to go. But I think that’s okay. I had fun doing it. It’s one of the few times the spotlight is on you in your career. Like it’s just you out there and I think I took advantage of that.”

Tillman, Springer cleared for debuts

Forward Xavier Tillman and guard Jaden Springer were cleared to make their Celtics debuts against the Bulls. Before the Feb. 8 trade deadline the Celtics acquired Tillman from the Grizzlies and Springer from the 76ers.

But Tillman missed the final four games before the All-Star break with knee soreness and Springer was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

“You come in there and you don’t want to shake the tree, right?” Tillman said. “You want to figure out how you can help the team do what they’ve been doing as far as winning. For me, when I got here, my goal was just to mainly watch for a little while, just to see how everybody interacts, what’s the vibe and see where I can make my impact. I’m still learning, too.”

Springer said he spent part of his All-Star break studying Celtics film and figuring out how he can contribute.

“I feel like there’s more read and react [compared to Philadelphia],” Springer said. “You’re going out there playing based off each other, playing based off your teammates. So you’re just reading what everybody else is doing. It’s not really a set, ‘we have to do this, we have to do that.’”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.