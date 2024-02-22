EMass boys’ hockey: Fueling tourney win for Archbishop Williams, Finn Kelly headlines Players of the Week

Noah Albright, Framingham — As the most valuable player at the Cahoon Cup in Burlington, the senior scored twice in the Flyers’ opening round victory over Chelmsford and assisted on the lone goal in the final against Burlington.

Colvin Callahan, Xaverian — Unselfish to the max, the junior dished seven assists for the Hawks over three games, a stretch including wins over Malden Catholic and Notre Dame (Conn.) and a tie against Marshfield.

Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury — To reach 100 career points, the senior had a goal and four assists for Tewksbury in a 6-1 win over Wilmington.