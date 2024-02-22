fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: Fueling tourney win for Archbishop Williams, Finn Kelly headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: Fueling tourney win for Archbishop Williams, Finn Kelly headlines Players of the Week

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2024, 1 hour ago
Bruce Bennett/Getty

Noah Albright, Framingham  As the most valuable player at the Cahoon Cup in Burlington, the senior scored twice in the Flyers’ opening round victory over Chelmsford and assisted on the lone goal in the final against Burlington.

Colvin Callahan, Xaverian  Unselfish to the max, the junior dished seven assists for the Hawks over three games, a stretch including wins over Malden Catholic and Notre Dame (Conn.) and a tie against Marshfield.

Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury  To reach 100 career points, the senior had a goal and four assists for Tewksbury in a 6-1 win over Wilmington.

Finn Kelly, Archbishop Williams  Highlighted by a five-goal performance vs. Falmouth, the junior posted 8-1—9 totals over three games to earn MVP honors for the Bishops during their championship run at the Buddy Ferreira Classic.

Advertisement

David Pittenger, Duxbury — The senior scored four goals for the Dragons during a run to the third-place game in the Buddy Ferreira Classic, earning a spot on the all-tournament team in the process.

Boston Globe Today