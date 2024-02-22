fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep finishes off regular season No. 1 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep finishes off regular season No. 1 in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2024, 1 hour ago
Cale White (6) and Braeden Hurley (12) and their St. John's Prep teammates enter the postseason ranked No. 1 in the Globe Top 20 for seven straight weeks.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

To close out the regular season and for the seventh straight week, St. John’s Prep remains atop the Boston Globe Top 20 boys’ hockey poll. Since a loss to unranked Arlington Catholic on Feb. 3, the Eagles have reeled off five straight wins, outscoring foes by a 23-6 margin.

Catholic Memorial and Xaverian swap the second and third spots; CM is 7-0-1 since a 4-3 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 23, including a win over St. John’s Prep.

Teams 4-10 remain unchanged, followed by Division 2 juggernauts Tewksbury and Canton at 11th and 12th, respectively. Westford climbs to a season-best 13th, one spot ahead of BC High at No. 14 and Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) remains 15th.

Winchester, Woburn, Nauset and Newburyport each move up on slot and Wellesley re-enters the poll for the first time since the end of December at No. 20 on the strength of a win over No. 5 Marshfield to close out the regular season.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 22, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep17-3-01
2.Catholic Memorial13-5-33
3.Xaverian15-4-12
4.Pope Francis16-5-04
5.Marshfield17-3-35
6.Arlington16-3-36
7.Franklin13-8-07
8.Archbishop Williams16-4-18
9.Reading15-5-19
10.Hingham13-7-210
11.Tewksbury17-3-012
12.Canton15-4-211
13.Westford14-3-114
14.BC High9-10-113
15.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)10-8-215
16.Winchester12-9-117
17.Woburn12-5-118
18.Nauset18-1-119
19.Newburyport16-4-120
20.Wellesley14-4-2

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

