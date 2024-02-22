Five storylines to follow at the All-State boys’ wrestling championships

After three action-packed state tournaments, champions and other placers enter the MIAA All-State tournament Friday and Saturday at Salem High School. There will be rematches, there will be final-period drama, and there will be new faces on the podium.

Who will conquer a tight 106-pound pool?

Whether it was junior Cole Glynn (Central Catholic) with a 1-0 decision over freshman Antoine Jackman (Greater Lowell) after losing to him via last-second takedown the week before; freshman Devon Mateo (West Springfield) defeating Ashmith Yeruva (Sharon) by a point via late reversal; or sophomore Jack Lightfoot (Tewksbury) earning a 4-2 decision over freshman Logan Costello (Ashland); this whole weight class is full of wrestlers close to each other in skill.

Though any rematch of state finals would have to be in the finals, any of these six facing each other will be an intriguing matchup. Lightfoot vs. Yeruva could happen Friday, as well as Costello vs. Jackman.

A different rematch for Dom Gangi?

The Methuen 113-pound senior entered the postseason having lost via 15-0 technical fall to Haverhill’s Mike Morris when the two met in a dual meet. Gangi proceeded to turn it back around and defeat Morris in both the Division 1 North sectional and the state finals, by three points each time.

Gangi enters as the No. 2 seed, with Tewksbury’s Nick Desisto as the No. 1. Desisto won the George Bossi Lowell Holiday tournament when Gangi was sick, Gangi took him down 8-5 in a dual meet, and Desisto earned a 14-4 major against Gangi at the Methuen Invitational just three days after Gangi’s loss to Morris.

Will they meet in the finals, and if so, can Gangi turn it around again?

Will Yandel Morales continue his postseason magic?

The 126-pound weight class is known to be among the toughest, if not the hardest weight class to win in Massachusetts. Though Morales, an Andover sophomore, split his matchups with Lowell sophomore Emmett Logan and Newton South senior Dylan Kadish in the regular season, Morales won Division 1 again and remains undefeated in the postseason this year and last year.

Morales is likely to face Milford senior Robby Lyons on Friday, another wrestler who has beaten him before. Lyons erased a 9-0 deficit by pinning the 2023 all-state champ at a quad meet last time the two met.

If he faces Kadish, Logan, D2 champion Kai Ly (Minnechaug), or D3 champ Michaell Harris (Hampden Charter East), it would be in the finals.

Will there be a Taunton vs. Gloucester final, or even two?

Gloucester’s Toppan twins, Jayden (215 pounds) and Michael (190) came within a point of winning all-state titles together last year, with Jayden earning his over Taunton’s Logan Frank with a sudden victory.

Michael is looking for his first title, and enters as the No. 2 seed with Taunton’s all-time wins leader Ethan Harris slotted as the top seed. Minnechaug’s Sam Dean, the Division 2 champion whose pin won the tournament for his team, can’t be overlooked in the senior-heavy bracket.

Taunton junior Elijah Prophete won Division 1 at 215 with a convincing win over Haverhill sophomore Matt Harrold, but Jayden Toppan lost his finals in overtime against Hampden East’s Jerameel Vazquez. Add in Milton senior Mason Pellegri as the top seed and winner at the Lowell Holiday tournament which included a lot of the same wrestlers, and this bracket will be exciting.

Brown vs. Bajoras part V?

Though Chelmsford junior Thomas Brown has won all four meetings over St. John’s Prep junior Alex Bajoras, the two heavyweights have been close. Bajoras is the only opponent to finish six minutes with Brown within one point of the national champion in the past two years, and he did it twice: in both Division 1 state finals.

It was a 1-0 decision a week ago, but it was 10-9 last year after Bajoras earned an early five points from a takedown and back points.

The two have matched up 12 times over the years with Brown winning 11 of them, and the familiarity makes the game-planning chess match that much more interesting, should they meet in the finals.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.