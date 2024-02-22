Here are five storylines to watch at the All-State girls’ wrestling championships

Following the first girls’ state tournaments, the all-state competitors enter Friday with more recent matchups against girls than in years before. Here are five things to watch as the tournament gets underway at Salem High.

A Dineen vs. Polansky rematch?

Hingham junior Mia Dineen pinned Bridgewater-Raynham freshman Olivia Polansky in the second period of the Division 2 South sectional tournament. It was tied prior to the fall 4-4; Polansky earned two takedowns, but Dineen managed reversals both times.

They did not meet at states, as Dineen continued in the open bracket (did not place) and Polansky was champion of the girls’ tournament, but they are the top two seeds at 107 pounds for all-states.

114 pounds will be a challenging bracket

This weight class is quite possibly the toughest on the girls’ side.

Andover’s Maddy Li earned an escape and takedown with time winding down against Barnstable’s Sophia Simonelli to win the Division 1 crown 5-4.

Duxbury’s Noah Edwards pinned Bridgewater-Raynham’s Kennedie Davis despite trailing 6-1 in the match at the D2 state finals, much like the result in last year’s all-state quarterfinals when Edwards pinned Davis despite a 2-0 deficit.

Bristol-Plymouth’s Brooke Weafer enters as the top seed after winning the D3 championship with a 9-5 decision over Tewksbury’s Brooke Lightfoot.

Amada Moundele looking for her first all-state title

The Lowell junior, who helped build a strong Lowell girls’ wrestling team and is the school’s first girls’ all-state placer, does not have a championship in the statewide postseason tournament.

After placing third last year at 175, she enters as the top seed at 165, with a D1 state title in hand.

More history for Lowell?

They won the Senators tournament at Mahar. They won a thrilling dual meet with Boston’s all-stars. They became the first Division 1 state champions in Massachusetts history.

With Moundele and Amelyiah Martinez (235) entering as top seeds at their weight classes, they could become the second team in state history to have two girls’ all-state champions, after Silver Lake last year.

A big showing for Division 3?

In 7 of the 12 weight classes, D3 winners are the top-seeded grapplers.

They are: Ludlow’s Samantha Bertini (106 pounds), Bristol-Plymouth’s Brooke Weafer (114), Wilmington’s Hannah Bryson (126), Gloucester’s Morgan Pennimpede (132), Ashland’s Nora Quitt (138), Watertown’s Tessa Master (152), and East Longmeadow’s Eralyn Figueroa (185).

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.