Here’s why the Red Sox are so confident in Wilyer Abreu in right field

Not only has he received high praise from manager Alex Cora, but also from teammates, some of whom might be fighting for a roster spot that Abreu could impact.

That, seemingly, is the general tone surrounding Abreu. He’s a player. A grinder. Some evaluators have even labeled him a “dirtbag,” a player who will rumble in the mud just to gain an edge.

“I love this game,” Abreu said Thursday through a translator. “I love playing for this team. It gives me a push to be that player playing higher every time. I don’t want to be seen as a lazy guy on the field or anything like that. I just feel like going out there to try to gain every little advantage that I can.”

Abreu isn’t a towering presence. In fact, at first glance you wouldn’t think he’s much of an athlete. His listed 5 feet 10 inches, 215 pounds seem accurate. Abreu certainly isn’t out of shape. He has one of the best motors on the Sox, which goes back to his fierce mentality. But the body type doesn’t scream athlete. The play, however, does, if you ask the coaching staff.

That alone is a big reason why the Sox don’t hesitate when asked who they see taking a lot of the responsibilities in right field this season. It’s Abreu.

“His arm and the way he moves. He’s a good defender,” said Cora. “That’s why we’re so confident. He’s a good athlete. He likes to show off his arm.”

Abreu’s arm is elite. And when teams see him for a full year, they will recognize it as one of the best in baseball. In fact, Sox outfielders recently participated in a drill where they got to show off their arms, and Abreu became the show while his teammates lined up to watch.

“The arm strength part of it is impressive overall,” said third base and outfield coach Kyle Hudson. “I mean, the guy probably has one of the better arms in the league. And it’s not just the strength of his arm, it’s the accuracy of it, too. He works on that. So, we’re super confident in his ability to play out there, his ability to play even in center field and left field, cas well.”

Shift limits, implemented last season, heighten the importance of Abreu’s arm because one of his responsibilities is preventing runners from advancing from first to third on balls hit his way. But it’s not just about the arm.

“I just think of his versatility,” Hudson said. “You look at him, and he doesn’t necessarily look like a guy who could play center field or cover a lot of ground. And then he goes out there and you see him move around. His ability to read a ball off the bat and close ground and be confident in his reads is really impressive.”

Right field at Fenway Park is like center field everywhere else because of the dimensions, and Abreu will have to get to know the position. The Sox see versatility and athleticism beyond Abreu in right field, with players such as Tyler O’Neill also capable of playing there, so much of the load, at least early on, won’t fall on the 24-year-old.

The Sox have been bullish on his ability since he was called up at the end of last season, and this sentiment has carried over to this year. When Opening Day comes in Seattle, Abreu could represent the beginning of a new era in right field for the Sox.

“I’m just getting ready every day,” he said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.