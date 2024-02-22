UMass-UNH weekend series is a chance for both to make a move in men’s Hockey East

“Liam is a kid that we always felt would be an impact player in Hockey East,” said UNH coach Mike Souza . “We thought he was well on his way to doing that this year, and then he had the bad break in November.

UNH (16-11-1, 9-8-1) is coming off a weekend sweep of Maine to snap a two-game losing streak and pull even with the Minutemen with 28 points. Junior Liam Devlin scored four goals in the series, including a hat trick in the opener Friday. The Needham native who played at St. Sebastian’s missed eight games earlier in the season with a hand injury.

New Hampshire and UMass may be tied for fifth in the men’s Hockey East standings, but they enter this weekend’s home-and-home series on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to momentum.

Advertisement

“He can really skate, and he has a really good stick. He can play with pace. We’re really looking forward to seeing how he finishes here down the stretch, because he’s a big part of what we do.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

UMass (16-9-3, 9-7-2) was swept by Boston College last weekend. The Minutemen appeared to have a chance of getting a win at Conte Forum Sunday when they took a 4-3 lead in the third, but BC was able to take advantage of a couple of power plays en route to a 6-4 win.

There will be plenty at stake when the teams kick off the series Friday at Amherst. The top five teams in Hockey East get a first-round bye, with the top four clinching home ice for the quarterfinals. Both teams sit 2 points behind Providence for fourth place, but have a game in hand, and are 4 points in back of Maine for third place.

UNH is 17th in the PairWise, the system used by the NCAA to determine the tournament field, while UMass is 15th. A sweep by either school would go a long way in climbing up the league standings as well as the rankings.

Advertisement

“I see them as a team very similar to us,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “They’re a team that tries to outwork their opponent.”

Bringing it home

The race for home ice in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs is heating up. Vermont, UConn, and Northeastern are in a tie for seventh place with 23 points and are competing for the final two spots to open the postseason at home. The Catamounts have a game in hand, and all three have two-game series with the top three teams in the league this weekend.

Vermont will head to No. 1 BC for a pair of games at Conte Forum, Northeastern is at Maine, which has lost three in a row, and UConn will open a home-and-home series with No. 2 Boston University Friday in Storrs. The Catamounts are coming off a split with Merrimack, while Northeastern also split last weekend with UMass Lowell. After getting swept by UMass two weekends ago, UConn had a bye last weekend.

“This came at the right time for us,” said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh. “We were a little banged up physically. We had a couple of tough, emotional losses. I think it gave us time to regroup, reset, and get healthy for this stretch run. I thought it was beneficial for us.”

Advertisement

BU trails BC by 1 point but will have just two games remaining after the series with UConn. The Terriers have a bye next week before closing out the season against Providence and Vermont.

“We certainly want to go into this bye week playing the right way and playing with some urgency and making sure that we go into the bye week having some confidence, not having to wait two weeks to play a game again and not be happy with the way we’re playing,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo.

After switching up the lines for the game against Providence last Saturday, which featured Shane Lachance moving up to join Macklin Celebrini and Jack Harvey for an all-freshman first line, Pandolfo said the same lines have been skating together in practice and indicated that they would remain the same against UConn.

The ECAC picture

Harvard enters the weekend in ninth place in the ECAC, 1 point behind Yale and St. Lawrence, 2 points behind Dartmouth, and 3 behind Union. The top four teams receive first-round byes and home ice for the quarterfinals. Teams 5 through 8 get home ice for the first round. The Crimson will be at Union and RPI this weekend … With a win Saturday at Brown, Quinnipiac can clinch its fourth consecutive ECAC regular-season title … Earlier this week, Vermont announced that coach Steve Wiedler had the interim tag removed from his title and signed him to a four-year contract. Wiedler, who has been with the team since 2020, took over for Todd Woodcroft, who was fired last July after a university investigation that involved “inappropriate text messages” with a student.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.