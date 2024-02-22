Latin Academy submits a dedicated effort to capture second City League girls’ basketball title in three years

“The girls wanted to dedicate this championship to him,” Berry said.

The Dragons spoke with Dever — who is battling a virus and currently unable to coach — on FaceTime earlier in the day. Greg Berry, who’s filling in during Dever’s absence, believes that conversation contributed to a 62-41 triumph over New Mission at Madison Park on Thursday.

With sidelined coach Bill Dever in mind, the Latin Academy girls’ basketball team played inspired basketball to capture its second City League championship in three years.

Freshman Amiah Noel fueled the Dragons (17-3) with 26 points. Classmate Kiara Collins added 16, and seventh-grader Maddie Andrade and senior captain Mikayla Davy also contributed.

Advertisement

Freshman Kiara Collins (No. 22, left) scored 16 points for Latin Academy to complement the game-high 26 points by classmate Amiah Noel in a 62-41 victory over New Mission in the Boston City League girls' basketball championship. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Senior Amy Mariano paced the Titans (6-13) with 20 points, and Saleena Johnson chipped in six, however Latin Academy had too much firepower on this particular evening.

“Our whole team’s tough,” Noel said, “and we’re going to continue to be tough.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Dragons jumped out to a 20-7 edge through one quarter, as Noel tossed in 13 points and Collins set the tone in transition.

Mariano found a rhythm for New Mission, but Noel and Collins continued to play downhill and work in tandem. Andrade, Sophia Barros, and Davy also scored for the Dragons, who crashed the offensive glass and remained relentless at the rim.

Latin Academy wreaked havoc with its press and turned defense into offense to build a 34-16 halftime cushion. Berry said attention to detail and mastering angles are critical in their defensive game plan.

Janeil Parham and Jacaya Ford helped the Titans trim the margin to 13, then Collins spearheaded a 14-4 flurry to give Latin Academy a commanding 52-29 edge through three. Eighth-grader Storme Cope finished at the rim in the fourth to cement a resounding victory.

Collins and Noel, who were on junior varsity when the Dragons won two years ago, are proud to be part of the third title in program history. It felt even sweeter after last year’s loss in the semifinals to New Mission.

Advertisement

“We’re coming back for the next one next year, too,” Noel said. “It should have been ours last year, but it’s ours now.”