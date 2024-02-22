Nick Yorke intends to be part of the wave of prospects who elevate the Red Sox

As that trio further matures in minor league camp this spring, the Sox have dropped payroll and seemingly are waiting for the right time to make a more concerted effort to improve the roster via free agency or trade.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have tied their future to their top prospects, specifically center fielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, and catcher Kyle Teel.

The team’s first-round pick in 2020, Yorke is in major league camp for the first time. At 21, he has little chance to make the team. But Yorke does have the opportunity to elevate his status within the organization.

Yorke had a solid year for Double A Portland last season, hitting .268 with a .785 OPS. But he has fallen out of the top 100 in most prospect rankings after being the 17th overall pick as a high school player.

That the Sox traded Chris Sale to the Braves in December for 23-year-old second baseman Vaughn Grissom suggests the organization wanted a contingency plan at second base.

Yorke remains one of the top 10 prospects within the organization but has work to do to stay there.

Still, Alex Cora is a fan.

“I want to see him play,” the manager said. “I know some people are down on him for [whatever] reason. I love the fact that everything we have asked him to do the last few years, he’s done it.”

What the Sox want this time is to try Yorke in the outfield and see how that looks. He hasn’t played there since eighth grade but is happy to give it a shot.

“I was always an outfielder until I got to high school,” Yorke said. “I never touched the infield until then. I was one of the more athletic kids and they put me there and the rest is history.”

Yorke shagged some balls in the outfield Thursday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

If Grissom becomes established at second base, the outfield could be where Yorke ultimately fits. Cora said the plan was to give Yorke opportunities to track fly balls in batting practice, not necessarily in Grapefruit League games. But that could change quickly.

“He understands where he’s at in the organization,” Cora said.

However it works positionally, Yorke wants the Big Three to be the Big Four and to join Anthony, Mayer, and Teel as game-changers in the majors.

Yorke has watched the Orioles rebuild via their organization, bringing in a wave of young talent. He played against infielders Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday in the minors and sees the Red Sox having the ability to do something similar.

“We’re a tight-knit group of guys and on a fast pace,” Yorke said. “We’re all really close and we want to play together for a long time. It’s not something we talk about in terms of when it will happen. It’s more just understanding what we can do. We have to ball out and prove to people that they were right about us.”

Cora sees Yorke as being a player who can help the lineup.

“I think he can hit for average, I think he can get on base,” the manager said. “Getting the ball in the air is always important. But I think getting his stroke back to right-center is more important.”

The minor league clubhouse is only a short walk from the much nicer major league clubhouse at JetBlue Park. Yorke joked that the food is better and the chairs are more comfortable. His buddies are jealous.

“It’s great to be here,” Yorke said. “But either way, you have to show up every day with a good attitude and play hard. I wish they were here, but it’s out of my control. Hopefully next year we’ll all be together and doing great things.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.