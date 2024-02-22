No denying Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and Charlestown boys’ basketball in City championship game

Charlestown rallied in the second half to capture its first City League title since 2010 with a 72-56 victory over two-time defending champion Burke in the third showdown of the season between the league powers. And Hunter-Coleman, the son of Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman, fueled the comeback, scoring 21 of his 22 points in the second half, including six straight in the fourth for the knockout punch.

“A lot,” Hunter-Coleman said. “We got to this game last year and lost to Burke. That took a toll on me all year. One year later, we’re on top.”

Amid a frenzied celebration Thursday afternoon at Madison Park, Charlestown guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman took a moment to describe what it means to be a Boston City League champion.

When the final buzzer sounded, father and son soaked it all in.

“For Jaylen to win and for me to be the coach, I know it means everything for him,” said Hugh Coleman, a former star guard at Charlestown (’97). “I ride him hard. My expectations are so high because we put in a lot of work together. I love him, but I am tough on him.”

Those tough moments occurred early Thursday. Just four minutes in, Hunter-Coleman swiped at a dribbler and was whistled for his third personal foul. He sat for the remainder of the first half and Burke (16-4) took advantage, building a 31-22 halftime lead behind strong play from Jaeshawn Rogers (17 points) and Malik Adamson (15 points).

But with Hunter-Coleman back in the lineup for the second half, everything changed. The Townies (18-2) embarked on a 13-1 run to close the third quarter before opening a 50-45 lead in the fourth when Damante Vanheyningen drilled a left-corner 3-pointer.

Hunter-Coleman took over from there with a pair of dazzling finishes in transition, while co-star Jaylin Williams-Crawford (27 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals) converted a put-back for a commanding 67-56 lead with one minute left.

Chants of “CTown” filled the gymnasium as the Townies sensed the title.

“My dad got in my head and talked to me during that first half,” said Hunter-Coleman. “We just stayed poised until I got back in. We got it going, everyone performed well, and we just mentally locked in.”

The victory capped an impressive five-day stretch for the fifth-ranked Townies, who defeated Needham at the buzzer Sunday, knocked off Catholic Memorial to win the Comcast Classic Monday, and claimed the City crown Thursday. They’ll enter the Division 3 tournament as the favorite in an attempt to win the program’s first state title since 2006.

That was when Hugh Coleman was an assistant at Charlestown under his former coach Jack O’Brien. On Thursday, during the long-awaited postgame celebration, Coleman and O’Brien embraced by the bench for a full-circle moment.

“We talk every day,” said Hugh Coleman. “Jack O’Brien is more than a mentor to me, he’s a father. He texts Jaylen every day. Jaylen calls him ‘Papa.’ We rely on him every day, so it means the world that he was here today.”

