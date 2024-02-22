Revolution will look different under Caleb Porter than they did under Bruce Arena

This will be a tricky task for Porter. Arena set up the Revolution to go all-out in attacking, a strategy that produced the best regular season in league history in 2021. But if the offense wasn’t clicking, the Revolution struggled to adjust, and Porter is attempting to find a balance between defense and offense.

Now, the Revolution are counting on Caleb Porter, a two-time MLS Cup winner, to get back on track in their 29th season, starting with a visit to D.C. United Saturday.

Bruce Arena brought a winning touch to the Revolution for most of the last five seasons, as expected from MLS’s winningest coach. But after Arena resigned late last year , the team lost its way.

“Tactics will look different,” Porter said. “The way we’ve trained is different than the way they’ve trained in the past, the way we approach defending and attacking philosophies is different. There will be a transition. But the group has extremely bought in. It was one of the best preseasons I’ve had.”

You have to take Porter’s word for the preseason performance, since none of the Revolution’s games were broadcast, and they went 0-4-1, outscored by opponents, 13-3.

“This is my 10th year, and I learned early on results in preseason mean nothing,” Porter said. “I’ve had years where we’ve won every game in preseason and started the season poor — and then I’ve had many years the opposite.”

The Revolution proved Porter right in taking a 1-0 win over CA Independiente in a CONCACAF Champions League game in Panama Wednesday night. Tomas Chancalay provided a spectacular 54th-minute goal, his seventh in 14 games since joining the Revolution late last season.

Last season, it was not only the loss of Arena that led to the Revolution’s downfall. Right back Brandon Bye sustained a knee injury during the Leagues Cup tournament, and goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic departed for Chelsea FC. The Revolution have bolstered the back line via newcomers Nick Lima and Jonathan Mensah, plus goalkeeper Henrich Ravas.

Lima, who has played nine times for the US national team, will start at right back, complementing left back DeJuan Jones (eight US caps). Mensah, a two-time World Cup participant with Ghana, will be a reserve in central defense behind Andrew Farrell and Dave Romney, with Henry Kessler (hamstring) expected to contend for a starting spot once he recovers.

Porter went with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Independiente and will likely stay with that against D.C. United, though without midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (suspended).

Holding midfield is a Revolution strength, with Matt Polster and Kaye backed by Noel Buck, Ian Harkes, and Tommy McNamara.

In possession, the Revolution will look to captain Carles Gil, the team’s highest-paid player ($3.5 million), who will line up as an attacking midfielder.

On the right flank will be Esmir Bajraktarevic and Nacho Gil (Carles’s brother), while Dylan Borrero (knee) rehabs from surgery. Chancalay will start on the left, with Emmanuel Boateng in reserve.

Porter plans to go with Giacomo Vrioni at forward, using Bobby Wood off the bench.

“Obviously, he’ll be a key player; everything will go through him in the attack,” Porter said of Gil. “He’s a true No. 10, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever worked with, one of the best players in the league. And I can tell you he’s one of the most professional players I’ve ever had.

“I’ve never see a guy so good that has such a good attitude and such good leadership and professionalism day to day. He’s been an absolute joy to work with, and the entire group is one of the funnest groups I’ve ever worked with. Really good guys, they all want to work hard, they’re extremely hungry, and we’re getting better every single day.

Carles Gil (left) led the Revolution in goals (11) and assists (8) last season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

“So from the standpoint of growth and learning, it’s been really fun to watch this group get better every single day and improve.”

The game against Independiente marked only the fourth time in the last two seasons the Revolution have fielded three Designated Players in the starting lineup, and the combination paid off as Vrioni earned an assist on Chancalay’s goal.

The Revolution have a chance to capitalize on a home-heavy early schedule. They will play host to Independiente in the return leg Feb. 29, with an opportunity to advance past the first round in the CONCACAF event for the first time in five attempts. Also, four of the Revolution’s first six MLS games will be at Gillette Stadium.

If the Revolution can regain their winning habits early, it could give them a chance to contend for home-field advantage in the playoffs and possibly make a title run. Arena had been expected to lead the Revolution to MLS Cup contention, but could not get them past the Eastern Conference final in 2020 — a loss to Porter’s Columbus Crew. Now, it is Porter’s turn to try.

