Scituate’s standout seniors chart a course for the MIAA boys’ hockey playoffs

“When it first happened, it wasn’t exactly what was on my mind,” said Sullivan, who paces the Sailors (15-5-2) with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists). “When I got back to the bench, everyone was talking about it. It was a surreal moment.”

Standing at an imposing 6 feet, 4 inches, the senior captain tied the school record for career points (145) with his tally against Nauset on Saturday.

To say that James Sullivan has left his mark on the Scituate hockey program would be a profound understatement.

Scituate coach Brian Hurcombe, who played collegiately at Framingham State, will test Sullivan by defending against him in practice. Even Hurcombe can’t pry the puck loose.

Alongside fellow senior captains Johnny Donahue and Dylan Richman, Sullivan has helped instill a culture predicated on excellence.

“It’s been the trademark of the program for a long time, guys will run through a brick wall for each other,” Hurcombe said. “It’s amazing how hard they play for each other. It’s something that we try to instill, but it’s really in the DNA of the players.”

There were many checkpoints for Scituate, which returned a number of talented players from last year’s squad that advanced to the Division 3 state final before losing to Nashoba, 2-1, in overtime.

The first: win the Patriot League Fisher division crown. Check. The next: another shot on the Garden ice.

For a team flush with players willing to push themselves to win every inch of the ice, the Sailors have a lot of fun together. During practice, Hurcombe can’t help but admire the ear-to-ear smiles on every player’s face.

“Our senior captains have really stepped up and been a positive influence,” said Hurcombe. “Not all of them are super vocal, but the willingness to win. People are diving in shooting lanes, backchecking to the slot to break up a play. They are committed to the system of outworking other teams.”

With the MIAA tournament pairings due out Saturday morning at 10, here are other takeaways from the last week of the regular season.

▪ After Tuesday’s 3-1 nonleague win over Marshfield, Wellesley coach Paul Donato swung open the locker room door at Wellesley Sports Center and the excited banter in the room went dead silent.

Donato took a lap around, looking each player in the eyes before settling back into the center of the room. All he needed was a single sentence to set off the celebration.

“I told you we’re one of the big dogs,” Donato said.

His players went nuts.

The Raiders (14-4-2) won the Bay State Conference, finding a groove behind the veteran presence of senior captains Nils Tellander and Kyle Parker. Junior Brody Sharpe leads a potent attack that has scored 78 goals, 18 more than any other team in the conference.

“We achieved what I thought we were capable of — being consistent for 20 games,” said Donato.

Wellesley opened the preseason minus a goaltender on the roster, but junior Ryan Ocampo has stepped up. Zeke Testa, the Raiders’ goaltending coach who played at Babson under Donato, has worked extensively with the goaltenders this season, honing fundamentals and the finer points.

“He made all the saves that he needed to make,” Donato said of Ocampo. “The kid has improved so much. He’s worked really hard.”

▪ After a 3-1 loss to Westford Academy on January 24, Billerica looked to be in trouble in the MVC/DCL Division 1 race.

From there, the Indians (9-8-2) reeled off six straight wins over divisional rivals to share the league’s regular-season championship with Westford Academy.

“We went from the basement on up,” said Billerica coach Jim Egan. “We beat the seventh-place team, the sixth-place team, all the way to one.”

Trailing the Ghosts 4-2 entering the third period, Billerica scored four unanswered to complete a gut-check victory with its backs against the wall.

“They were on cloud nine,” said Egan, describing the mood in the locker room postgame.

Behind junior Danny Viscione (30 points) and sophomore Timmy Murphy (22 points) on the first line and sophomore Ryan Johnson (16 points) centering the second, the Indians pack a formidable punch up top.

Viscione, along with junior Nolan Dawson, provide leadership for a team of 19 sophomores and juniors. Murphy combines his speed and dogged work ethic as a “buzzsaw” to win pucks in the attacking zone.

Dawson (18 points) serves as a shutdown defenseman in front of junior netminder Steve MacIntosh, who owns a 92 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average.

“The guy that steers our ship is Nolan Dawson,” said Egan. “He’s our No. 1 defenseman. If you ask me, he’s the best player in the MVC.”

Ice chips

▪ Fresh faces in the Buddy Ferreira Classic final in Falmouth made for a thrilling conclusion to the annual eight-team tournament.

In the first championship game that featured neither BC High nor Hingham since 2013, Archbishop Williams captured its first title with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Reading, the dagger naturally coming off the stick of junior Finn Kelly, who scored his eight of his team’s 11 goals during the tournament.

“We talk about our goals during the season, and it was so far away, but we really wanted to win the first game [of the tournament],” said Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham. “In the last couple of years, we’d been out in the first round. Winning the first game was huge, I think that got us over the hump.” Kelly, who had 8-1—9 totals over three games, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

▪ In a pair of coaching milestones, Newburyport’s Paul Yameen secured his 250th win in a 3-0 victory over Andover in the final of the Newburyport Bank Classic and Catholic Memorial’s Larry Rooney earned victory No. 100 with a 3-0 win over Winchester.

▪ Sam Steinman became the career scoring leader at Middleborough in a 5-2 win over Monomoy/Mashpee, potting the 68th goal of his career . . . With five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in a 6-1 win over Wilmington, Jeremy Insogna joined the 100-point club at Tewksbury . . . Brady Leonard scored the 50th goal of his career for Essex Tech in an 8-1 win over Latin Academy.

▪ In the same game, Shane Mulcahy (Cohasset) and Robbie Casagrande (Hull) each surpassed 100 career points for the Hull/Cohasset co-op in the team’s 11-4 win over South Shore Voc-Tech.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.