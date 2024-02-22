With the Red Sox short on lefthanders in the bullpen, Joely Rodriguez has an opportunity

The Sox have four lefty relievers on their 40-man roster — Brennan Bernardino , Brandon Walter , Joe Jacques , and Chris Murphy . The four have similar profiles: crafty without overpowering stuff.

In short, the Sox are in somewhat of a crisis mode for lefthanded pitching out of the bullpen.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joely Rodriguez appeared in the clubhouse at JetBlue Park early Thursday morning. After a 2023 season in which Rodriguez made just 11 appearances because of injury, the Red Sox recently agreed to bring the lefthander back on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Bernardino was the best of the bunch, compiling a 3.20 ERA over 55 appearances.

“I think he’s a part of the competition,” said manager Alex Cora. “But we understand what he did last year. We used him in different roles as an opener, left-on-left situations. He faced certain righties that we felt were a good matchup for him.

“There are other intriguing arms here. I think stuff matters. His stuff is his stuff. But the breaking ball is a good one. He worked on a pitch to go against righties, which is very important, but he proved that he belongs here.”

“His stuff is his stuff,” meaning it won’t overpower you, but Bernardino has proven to be effective because of his arm angle and location.

Yet when it comes to Murphy, Walter, and Jacques, their stuff is their stuff, too, without much success. Jacques and Walter had ERAs north of 5.00 last season, while Murphy’s was 4.91.

The Sox bolstered their bullpen by trading for Isaiah Campbell, who despite being a righthander is dominant against lefties. But typically, teams still want at least one lefthander who can come in during high-leverage situations for left-on-left matchups and miss some bats.

Murphy has shown flashes of that but has struggled with command. Rodriguez has struggled to find the zone, too.

Huskies on deck

Lefthander Helcris Olivarez, a 23-year-old minor league free agent signed in November, is scheduled to start for the Red Sox Friday against Northeastern. The Huskies will start sophomore righthander Aiven Cabral. The Lynn, Mass., native is 9-4 with a 2.78 ERA in 19 career appearances.

Northeastern is 1-2 after losing two of three at Arizona last weekend. The Huskies play the Twins at JetBlue Park Saturday, and again Sunday crosstown at Hammond Stadium.

Coach Mike Glavine’s Huskies were 44-16 last season and advanced to the NCAA tournament. They feature center fielder Mike Sirota, a potential first-round draft pick.

Let’s get it started

Garrett Whitlock takes the ball in the Sox’ first official Grapefruit League game Saturday against the Orioles. Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito will start Sunday’s split-squad games … Josh Winckowski is getting his second crack at the Sox’ rotation, or third, if you include the 2022 season. During the Winter Meetings, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow went out of his way to talk about how intrigued he is by Winckowski, who he said can help the Sox in multiple roles. “He was really good out of the bullpen last year,” added Cora. “But he’s a big kid that we believe has the stuff that can sustain over an outing. Obviously, there are other guys that are really, really good, too. And he’s just part of that. Whatever decision we make, if we pivot for him to go to the bullpen, then he will go to the bullpen.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.