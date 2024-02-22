Bosnia’s dysfunction snarls efforts to curb Russia’s reach in the Balkans

The proposed pipeline, which would bring in natural gas from neighboring Croatia, a member of NATO and the European Union, would be only 100 miles long and cost roughly $110 million, a pittance next to the $15 billion it took to build the Nord Stream gas connector between Russia and Germany.

The project, backed by both the United States and the European Union but blocked by the ethnic feuds that have long hobbled Bosnia, aims to break Russia’s stranglehold on gas supplies to a fragile nation tugged between East and West.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Already struggling to contain intractable crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, the United States is also grappling with an impasse in the Balkans over a gas pipeline into Bosnia, an issue that is freighted with big geopolitical stakes.

But it would severely reduce Russia’s influence in a highly volatile region. Russia frequently used its control of energy as a weapon against Ukraine in the years leading up to its full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since used it to undermine European unity by offering sweet energy deals to countries such as Hungary and Serbia.

Russia has no territorial claims on Bosnia or other Balkan nations, and its main goal has been to keep them from integrating with the West.

The stalled pipeline “is much more important than just Bosnia and Herzegovina or future infrastructure in a small Balkan country,” said Vesna Pusic, a former foreign minister of Croatia who helped steer her country into the European Union in 2013.

“This is about closing the avenues for Russia’s destabilizing influence in Europe,” Pusic said in an interview. “The big avenue is, of course, Ukraine, and this is a little one. But if it is not closed, it will grow” and radiate instability across and beyond the Balkans, she added.

Unlike other European countries that diversified energy supplies after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bosnia has remained entirely dependent on Russia for its natural gas.

Without alternative supplies from the West, James C. O’Brien, the assistant US secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said in a telephone interview, “Bosnia risks falling behind and becoming uniquely vulnerable” to pressure from Russia.

O’Brien visited the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, this month as part of US efforts to get the pipeline from Croatia moving, jolt politicians out of their domestic feuds, and blunt Russian influence. “This is a vulnerability that has to be closed,” O’Brien said.

Bosnia’s main sources of energy are hydropower and local coal. But while natural gas from Russia makes up less than 5 percent of the country’s total energy mix, it helps power a big aluminum factory and fuels the heating plants that keep Sarajevo warm in the winter.

A fragile amalgam of territories inhabited by Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Christian Serbs, and Roman Catholic Croats, few of whom are religiously observant, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina has stumbled from crisis to crisis since 1995 when the Dayton Peace Accords ended years of bloodletting in the former Yugoslavia.

The peace deal stopped wars that killed some 100,000 people in the early 1990s, but it saddled Bosnia with an elaborate and highly dysfunctional political system. The country is divided into two largely self-governing “entities” — a Muslim-Croat federation and a predominantly Serb area called Republika Srpska.

Presiding over this rickety, disjointed structure is a weak central government with three presidents, one for each ethnic group, which are supposed to share power but whose political leaders thrive on stoking division.

Republika Srpska, led by a pugnacious Serb nationalist, Milorad Dodik, has repeatedly threatened to secede, a move that would risk setting off a new round of bloodshed. Dodik, a regular visitor to Russia, most recently Wednesday, for meetings with President Vladimir Putin, is pushing a separate pipeline project that would increase gas supplies from Russia. His fief has its own gas company, Gas-Res, controlled by ethnic Serbs, and a Russian-owned oil refinery dependent on Russian crude.

Bosnia’s ethnic Croat leader, Dragan Covic, says that he supports the proposed Western pipeline but that he wants it placed under the control of a company to be run by ethnic Croats instead of by Bosnia’s existing pipeline operator, BH Gas, which is based in Sarajevo and run by Bosniaks. The company Covic wants to create would be based in the Bosnian city of Mostar, ethnically mixed but long a bastion of Croat chauvinism.

The squabbling prompted an unusually blunt intervention last month by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In letters to the foreign ministers of Bosnia and Croatia, Blinken denounced Covic for obstructing “a critical project.” His demands for a new, ethnically Croat company, he said, “are duplicative, economically unviable, and put the entire project at risk.”

“Such obvious corruption and self-dealing could jeopardize” Bosnia’s hopes of one day joining the European Union, Blinken added.

O’Brien, citing diplomatic confidentiality, declined to say whether the Croatian and Bosnian foreign ministers had responded to Blinken’s broadside. Both ministers declined to be interviewed.

Covic, who also declined to be interviewed, has said that he only wants to protect legitimate Croat interests, not block Bosnia’s path into the European Union.

Nihada Glamoc, director of BH Gas, acknowledged that most of her company’s executives and employees were Bosniaks but said that there was no need for a new Croat-led pipeline operator.

“It is all just political,” she said, noting that her only interest was to ensure a “diverse and stable supply” of energy.

Muris Cicic, an economist and president of the Bosnian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Sarajevo, described the bickering over the US-backed pipeline and Dodik’s efforts to build an alternative to bring in more Russian gas as “a model of Bosnia’s dysfunction.”

“Everything in this country is based on ethnic differentiation, even gas,” he said, adding: “Our politicians have divided everything that can possibly be divided and placed each piece under their command. It is beyond all economic logic.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.