Russia’s forces turn their focus on Ukraine’s northeast in what may be an ambitious new push

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces are probing Ukrainian defenses for weak points in the country’s northeast, an official said Thursday, an area where analysts believe the Kremlin seeks to build on its recent success in taking a key city by mounting an ambitious four-pronged offensive to break through the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a copilot’s seat to fly in a Tu-160M strategic bomber Thursday after visiting an aircraft manufacturing plant in Kazan, a city east of Moscow.

Kyiv officials have pleaded with Ukraine’s Western partners to accelerate delivery of military aid so its forces can hold out against the onslaught. The front line running more than 600 miles across eastern and southern Ukraine has not shifted much in the run-up to the war’s two-year anniversary on Feb. 24.

Moscow's troops are driving forward around Lyman and Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region that borders Russia, ignoring casualties or equipment losses, according to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the operational group overseeing the eastern front line.

“Despite the enormous losses, which the enemy does not take into consideration, it is constantly replenishing its reserves,” Yevlash said on Ukrainian television.

The Russians are attacking in strength along four parallel axes in the northeast, “likely reflective of a wider operational objective and higher-level operational planning,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

Russia’s longer-term goal with the coordinated — and probably months-long — offensive could be to prepare a platform for pressing deeper into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and also penetrating into the Kharkiv region north of it, the Washington-based think tank said late Wednesday.

But it noted that Russia is replenishing its losses with poorly trained troops and that its forces likely can’t advance quickly enough to surround pockets of Ukrainian defenders.

In other developments:

The Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have struck a Russian military training ground behind the front line, in the partly occupied Kherson region. Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

Also, Security Service of Ukraine, known as SBU, said it found evidence Russia is using Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles from North Korea. More than 20 of the missiles have been used in attacks on Ukraine, it said.

Meanwhile, Denmark announced another joint European military aid package to Ukraine of $247 million. The donation includes 15,000 artillery shells, as well as drones and air defenses, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

In Berlin, German lawmakers on Thursday called on the government to deliver further long-range weapons to Ukraine, but voted down an opposition call explicitly urging it to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Germany is now the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called recently for other European countries to step up with more weapons deliveries.

His government is increasing aid for Ukraine this year, planning more than $7.5 billion for weapons deliveries. It has delivered air-defense systems, tanks, and armored personnel carriers among other aid. Last week, Scholz signed a long-term bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, Scholz has stalled for months on Ukraine’s desire for Taurus missiles, which have a range of up to 310 miles and could in theory be used against targets far behind the front line. He hasn’t stated definitively that they won’t be delivered or publicly gone into detail.

The British government slapped Russia with 50 new sanctions aimed at those supplying Russia’s military with munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles, and explosives. The measures also target key sources of Russian revenue in metals, diamonds, and energy trading.