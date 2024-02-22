US examined allegations of cartel ties to allies of Mexico’s president

But the United States never opened a formal investigation into López Obrador, and the officials involved ultimately shelved the inquiry. They concluded that the US government had little appetite to pursue allegations against the leader of one of America’s top allies, said the three people familiar with the case, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The inquiry, which has not been previously reported, uncovered information pointing to potential links between powerful cartel operatives and Mexican advisers and officials close to the president while he governed the country.

American law enforcement officials spent years looking into allegations that allies of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met with and took millions of dollars from drug cartels after he took office, according to US records and three people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

López Obrador called the allegations “completely false,” responding to questions from The New York Times on Thursday. He said the news of the inquiry would not “in any way” affect Mexico’s relationship with the United States, but said he expected a response from the US government.

“Does this diminish the trust the Mexican government has in the United States?” López Obrador said at a regular news conference, adding, “Time will tell.”

Drug cartels have long infiltrated the Mexican state, from the lowest levels to the upper reaches of government. They pay off police, manipulate mayors, co-opt senior officials, and dominate broad swaths of the country.

But while the recent efforts by the US officials identified possible ties between the cartels and López Obrador’s associates, they did not find any direct connections between the president himself and criminal organizations.

“There is no investigation into President López Obrador,” a spokesperson for the Justice Department said. “The Justice Department has a responsibility to review any allegation.”

Much of the information collected by US officials came from informants whose accounts can be difficult to corroborate and sometimes end up being incorrect. The investigators obtained the information while looking into the activities of drug cartels, and it was not clear how much of what the informants told them was independently confirmed.

Advertisement

For example, records show that the investigators were told by an informant that one of López Obrador’s closest confidants met with Ismael Zambada, a top leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, before his victory in the 2018 presidential election.

A different source told them that after the president was elected, a founder of the notoriously violent Zetas cartel paid $4 million to two of López Obrador’s allies in the hope of being released from prison.

Investigators obtained information from a third source suggesting that drug cartels were in possession of videos of the president’s sons picking up drug money, records show.

López Obrador denied all the allegations made by the informants.

The US law enforcement officers also independently tracked payments from people they believed to be cartel operatives to intermediaries for López Obrador, two of the people familiar with the inquiry said.

At least one of those payments, they said, was made around the same time that López Obrador traveled to the state of Sinaloa in 2020 and met the mother of drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, who is better known as El Chapo and is now serving a life sentence in a US federal prison.

More than a decade ago, a separate investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration unearthed allegations that traffickers had donated millions to López Obrador’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2006. This inquiry, which was detailed by three media outlets last month, was closed without charges being brought.

Advertisement

For the United States, pursuing criminal charges against top foreign officials is a rare and complicated undertaking. Building a legal case against López Obrador would be particularly challenging. The last time the United States filed criminal charges against a top Mexican official, it ultimately dropped them after his arrest caused a diplomatic rift with Mexico.

The Biden administration has an enormous stake in managing its relationship with López Obrador, who is seen as indispensable to containing a surge in migration that has become one of the most contentious issues in American politics. It is a major concern for voters in the lead-up to the presidential election this fall.

Mexico is also a top US trading partner and the single most important collaborator in US efforts to slow illicit drugs such as fentanyl from crossing the southern border.

US law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction to investigate and bring charges against officials of other countries if they can show a connection to narcotics moving across the border into the United States.

While efforts to scrutinize López Obrador’s allies are no longer active, the revelation that US law enforcement officials were quietly examining corruption allegations against them could itself be damaging.

Last month’s media reports, including one by ProPublica, about a US inquiry into 2006 campaign donations — for an election he did not win — ignited a firestorm in Mexico.

Advertisement

López Obrador publicly denounced the stories, implying they were aimed at influencing the country’s presidential election in June, in which his protégé, former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, is leading the race to replace him. He suggested the reports could complicate talks on migration and fentanyl with the US government, and said he considered not receiving President Biden’s homeland security adviser for a planned meeting in the Mexican capital.

“How are we going to be sitting at the table talking about the fight against drugs if they, or one of their institutions, is leaking information and harming me?” López Obrador said at a regular news conference days after the stories published.

After Biden called López Obrador, calming tensions, the Mexican foreign minister said that the US homeland security adviser told Mexico “that this is a closed issue for them.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.