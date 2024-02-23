Boston Ballet dances up a storm in ‘Winter Experience’

Boston is well versed in Pickett’s work, the company having already done “Etesian,“”Eventide,” “Tsukiyo,” “Layli o Majnun,” and “Tabula Rasa.” “Petal” was first workshopped as a 10-minute piece at Boston Ballet in 2007, after which Aspen Santa Fe Ballet gave an expanded version its premiere in 2008. Boston Ballet was set to present the piece in March 2020, but COVID intervened, so this is the company debut.

Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience” is a bit of something old and something new. The first half offers two pieces from former William Forsythe dancer Helen Pickett, “To Be One,” in its world premiere, and then the 2008 “Petal.” After intermission comes another world premiere, artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s reimagining of “Raymonda,” which debuted in St. Petersburg in 1898, choreographed by Marius Petipa to a score by Aleksandr Glazunov. Thursday at the Citizens Bank Opera House, neither premiere entirely clicked, but a generous two hours of spirited and accomplished dancing was on offer.

Running some 20 minutes each, “To Be One” and “Petal” are presented back to back with a brief pause in between, like halves of a single work. They share a box-like set that’s lit in purples and grays and greens for “To Be One,” pinks and yellows and greens for “Petal.” Each has a minimalist score, Mikael Karlsson for “To Be One,” Philip Glass and Thomas Newman for “Petal.” “Petal” has the better costumes, sea-blue tights for the four men, yellow leotards for the four women; the 11 dancers of “To Be One” wear what look like abbreviated plastic raincoats over pale tops and shorts.

Boston Ballet in Helen Pickett's "Petal" Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy of Boston Ballet

The vocabulary in both works is angular, acrobatic, animated. Everyone’s constantly in motion, but there’s no palpable narrative or direction. The relationships in “To Be One” are as open-ended as the piece’s title. (“To be whole”? “To be united”? “To be human”? “To be a dancer”?) The two duets hark back to “Tsukiyo” in their clingy vulnerability and sense of discovery, especially the second one as danced by Seo Hye Han and John Lam on Thursday. “Petal” is edgier, the Glass sections of the score giving it a more propulsive rhythm. Here the four opening couples stay constant throughout, the women keeping the men off balance and on their toes. Each piece was danced full out Thursday; a brave quintet — Han, Lam, Lia Cirio, Daniel Durrett, and Sun Woo Lee — were featured in both. But I found myself wishing for less movement and more meaning.

Boston Ballet did versions of act three of “Raymonda” in 1989, 1990, and 1993; the company has never offered the full ballet, and Boston hasn’t seen a complete “Raymonda” since the Bolshoi visited the Wang Center in 2004. The Mariinsky still offers a more or less traditional production; English National Ballet’s new presentation has a totally revised story set during the Crimean War. But “Raymonda” has always been problematic. There’s almost no plot. Raymonda’s fiancé, Jean de Brienne, is called away to the Crusades; in his absence, Saracen knight Abderakhman woos Raymonda and then tries to abduct her. Jean returns in the nick of time to kill Abderakhman, after which the pair celebrate a Hungarian-themed wedding. This is thin stuff to spread over nearly 2½ hours, not to mention making the Muslim the bad guy. As for Glazunov’s score, the 70-minute first act is pretty but pretty much the same.

So there’s room for Nissinen’s 75-minute reimagination. Robert Perdziola created some 150 new costumes; Nissinen and music director Mischa Santora recomposed the score. The first two acts of the original get condensed into a fleet half hour: Raymonda’s name-day celebration (including the Grande Valse from act one); the consolation of her friends after Jean is called away; her dream vision of Jean and their pas de deux. The final wedding scene is expanded to 45 minutes, with some major variations imported from the first two acts. Abderakhman and his stereotyped exotic entourage are gone; it’s unfortunate that some of Glazunov’s most rousing music had to go with them.

Boston Ballet in Mikko Nissinen's "Raymonda" Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy of Boston Ballet

Perdziola’s set is a white floor that rolls up the back to suggest a castle hall with a shell motif and a suggestion of the shawl Jean gives Raymonda. The look is timeless, but the stage seems cramped, as if this were a chamber version. His wintry palette of white, gold, and silver can slide into gray, and the first-scene costumes read as one-dimensional. The wedding finale, with its Ukrainian-tinted sky-blue and gold, is more pleasing. The recomposed score brings some odd balances that don’t sound very Glazunovian; one highlight Thursday was the luscious wind and harp playing in the Adagio of the Pas Classique Hongrois.

As Raymonda and Jean Thursday, Ji Young Chae and Jeffrey Cirio made a neat, precise couple. Cirio excelled in his tours à la seconde and double tours landed in arabesque; Chae was contained and classic in the bourrée fest of the big Hungarian Variation (with nuanced rubato support from pianist Alex Foaksman). She did break into a big smile after her teasing relevé/passé sequence in the Galop. The expansion of the wedding scene means more opportunities for company members to show off; most impressive Thursday were Han and, in two of the more demanding variations, Viktorina Kapitonova. The dreamy closing Apothéose has been dropped; this “Raymonda” concludes with the Galop, the Hungarian dancers from the Csárdás joining in for a rousing finish that Thursday brought the audience to its feet.

WINTER EXPERIENCE

Presented by Boston Ballet. At Citizens Bank Opera House, through March 3. Tickets $25-$185. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.