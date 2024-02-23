If you were at Woodstock, here’s a chance to share your story

Under the auspices of the Museum at Bethel Woods , representatives of the Woodstock Oral History Initiative , including museum senior curator and director Neal V. Hitch and the project’s lead curator, Julia Fell, will be in town to interview attendees of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y.

If you were among the rain-soaked, mud-caked, sleep-deprived, music-loving concertgoers at Woodstock in August 1969, some folks coming to Boston next month want to talk with you.

The visit, scheduled for March 11-12 at a site still to be determined, is one of numerous sessions that have been taking place across the country. Interviewees contact the website (bethelwoodscenter.org/museum/oral-history-initiative) and make an appointment to have their oral history recorded in a pop-up studio space. They go through a series of standard questions and are encouraged to relive their experiences, not just about Woodstock but of the times.

“We began this in October 2020,” said Hitch by phone. “You fill out a form that says you were at Woodstock, and you can add a paragraph of what you did. We started reaching out to people, and people started reaching out to us, wanting to tell their stories. All of a sudden, as a direct result of COVID, we had an uptick with it. People stayed at home, started thinking about life and legacy and what’s been important to them.

“We did a lot of Zoom the first year,” he added, “and we soon knew we created something. Then Julia Fell said, ‘We’ve gotta go and meet people where they are.’ And that’s what we’re doing now. We call them long-form oral histories, they typically last 45 to 90 minutes, and we’ve done more than 700 of them so far.”

Project curator Julia Fell (left) records an interview in Los Angeles with a Woodstock attendee. Lisa Law

Initial thoughts of getting Woodstock memories on video occurred when the museum — which opened in 2008 — was being developed. People who took part included Michael Lang, one of the festival’s creators; Santana drummer Michael Shrieve, who achieved iconic status with his “Soul Sacrifice” solo in the film “Woodstock”; and the Hog Farmers, who helped feed the mass of 450,000 people over three days. Those interviews became part of the museum’s exhibits.

“In 2020,” explained Hitch, “we realized that the stories of people who attended were almost more important. They’re real and raw, and many of them are emotional. These oral histories capture personal individual stories of what was happening in the ‘60s — at college campuses and at concerts and at protests and in dorm rooms.”

So what’s to become of the oral histories when Hitch and Fell decide they’ve collected enough interviews? Will they become part of an exhibit? Hitch admits that he doesn’t know yet, but does mention that most of the people offering the interviews are now in their 70s.

The Museum at Bethel Woods' gallery of Woodstock artifacts includes a bus donated by Richard Gordon. Richard Gordon/Museum at Bethel Woods/Photo by Wade Lawrence

“What we are collecting now is not for a purpose [in the museum]. We’re collecting because we saw that there’s a limited time,” he said. “These stories are really important, but they’re being lost every day. And we have to get out and collect as many as we can. They’re capturing something that would be gone forever, if we weren’t doing it.

“Life is hard,” he added. “Woodstock represented a moment where everything stopped, and all those people sat in peace together and shared this experience.”

To make an appointment for a Boston-area interview, visit bethelwoodscenter.org/museum/oral-history-initiative.