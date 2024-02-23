More renewal news: ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ gets two more seasons

Good news has arrived, for those of us fearing that PBS “Masterpiece” might take our favorite comfort blankie away. “All Creatures Great and Small” has been renewed for two more seasons, each of which will have six episodes and a Christmas special.

Furthermore, Callum Woodhouse will return for season 5 as Tristan Farnon, the brother of Siegfried. Tristan was serving in World War II, as part of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps., and he was not on the series in season 4. I did like season 4 — really, the Skedale House gang could probably just sit and chat at that kitchen table and in various barns and I’d be content — but I still missed Woodhouse’s light-hearted presence.