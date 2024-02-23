Power of Black girlhood captured in poems, art; Amy Lowell’s 150th anniversary celebrated; and more

In “Black Girl You Are Atlas” (Kokila), Renée Watson writes poems of the power of Black girlhood, the poems accompanied by lush and animate artwork by the award-winning Roxbury-based artist Ekua Holmes. In “Scalp,” Watson writes: “Black cotton gathered, pulled./ Every handful a testimony.” Holmes’s print shows the swirls and waves and contours of the back of a woman’s head, hair reaching out like highways to elsewheres against a deep orange background. A dreamy swimming scene in aquamarine with jewel clouds and floral bathing suits pairs with “Underbelly.” “Black girl body be lighthouse./ Black girl body be cumulus cloud./ Black girl body be ore . . . Black girl body be holy, holy . . . Black girl body be windstorm.” Watson’s autobiographical poems are celebrations, odes, urgings, reminders (Renée is “the name of new beginnings, the name for demolishing/ and building back up . . . To write my name is to spell the sorrows of my ancestors,/ how they were sold and traded, hanged and drowned”), and Holmes’s collages, prints, and multimedia pieces bring the lines to visual life. Ferns and leaves and roses, blue china, a blue plaid skirt, a bird, surround a woman in a yellow sunhat with the poem “Sisterhood Haiku, I”: “And what would we do/ without the knowing women?/ How could we survive?” Watson and Holmes will read and discuss the book on Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, 149 Dudley St., Roxbury.

New England Poetry Club celebrates Amy Lowell’s 150th anniversary

“Life is a stream/ on which we strew/ Petal by petal the flower of our heart,” wrote the Brookline-born poet Amy Lowell in 1912. This year, the New England Poetry Club, which was founded by Lowell, celebrates the poet’s 150th anniversary with a series of events. On Monday, the New England Poetry Club, with the Public Library of Brookline and the Brookline Commission for the Arts, offers a multilingual reading of Lowell’s work featuring local poets, including Brookline Poet Laureate Jennifer Barber among others. And on the NE Poetry Club site, one can watch videos of various figures reading favorite Lowell poems. Naomi Shihab Nye fell in love with Lowell as a child for the potent graspability of her images; she reads “The Garden by Moonlight,” where the garden is “dazed with moonlight . . . dreaming the opium dreams of its folded poppies.” Jane Hirshfield reads “Petals.” “Everything mortal has moments immortal” reads Governor Maura Healey from “A Winter Ride.” And Marie Howe reads “The Garden by Moonlight,” which she describes as “a pretty sexy poem”: “And I wished for night and you./ I wanted to see you in the swimming-pool,/ White and shining in the silver-flecked water.” The multilingual reading takes place on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline. For more information, and to watch the videos, visit nepoetryclub.org.

Poems and prints paired in new collaborative volume

“Oracle Smoke Machine,” the second collection from the Cambridge-based Staircase Books, pairs poems by Christianne Goodwin with prints by artist Stephen Proski. The poems are bright and sharp; the prints are saturated evocations. But what they do unto their ownness is less important than what the two forms create in combination. In Proski’s prints: skulls and flames, pebbles and shells, a meal scene with table and cat and man on the floor. A midnighty treescape accompanies the lines “Somewhere on the interstate,/ the sky bursts out a Rothko.” Green eye shapes like ancient talismans stand next to a scene of “Bull-cold dawn on fallow fields . . . miles from home and wishing/ we were alone, but there are eyes everywhere.” Together, a moment is amplified, an image is underlined, the words and the colors bleeding into the other. Goodwin’s lines shift between the joyful and the sinister as when “outside, the snow falls grey,/ color of a wolf coat —/ softly now, like slow/ drifting ash.” Against a deep green, flames swell and swish from the silhouette of a cathedral. “I’m coming to the end/ of my visions,” Goodwin writes. “Find myself enfielded/ where the warm machines/ of foresight once waited.” It’s a pure example of the tension and chemistry of collaboration.

Coming out

“Violent Faculties” by Charlene Elsby (CLASH)

“Whiskey Tender” by Deborah Taffa (Harper)

“In Ascension” by Martin MacInnes (Black Cat)

Pick of the week

Arwen Severance at the Bookstore of Gloucester recommends “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine): “‘Mad Honey’ is a riveting novel of suspense, an unforgettable love story, and a moving and powerful exploration of the secrets we keep and the risks we take in order to become ourselves.’ As a beekeeper and New Englander, I loved the background and familiar setting of this story.”