How can Healey avoid a Steward crisis? Remember the lesson of Lehman Bros.

Recap: That was Governor Maura Healey speaking to the Globe on Tuesday after sending a blunt letter to Steward Health Care chief executive Ralph de la Torre saying it’s time for the company to turn over its seven open Massachusetts hospitals to other operators. She also demanded full and audited financial statements by Friday so the state could determine, as the letter said , whether the chief executive “chose to maximize profits and personnel and corporate gains at the expense of patients, workers, and the state and federal health care system.”

“We don’t have enough to know what they’ve done, whether it’s criminal or illegal, but to me it really smells, it raises a lot of questions.”

Responding to Healey, Dr. Michael Callum, Steward’s northeast region president, said in a letter that the company provided the state with tens of thousands of pages of financial and operating materials over the past two months. The governor’s comments about possible illegal behavior “is unfortunate and lacks any sound basis,” he said.

If the pillaging of Steward isn’t a crime, well, it should be. That’s up for state and federal prosecutors to decide.

But: A more pressing job is at hand: to prevent a chaotic collapse of Steward from destabilizing other hospitals.

Healey and her aides, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh, have talked with hospital leaders about how to deal with the crisis. But they haven’t assembled everyone in a room to hash out a coordinated response.

There’s a good reason, according to one hospital chief executive. Competitors participating in a plan to realign the state’s hospital network could face lawsuits under federal antitrust rules. Given the urgency of the situation, the governor should seek an accommodation from the feds that would permit such a crisis committee to assist her without exposing participants to legal action. With everyone around the table, the state could more quickly and thoroughly assess:

Which Steward hospitals or individual medical services — such as behavioral health and maternity — could close, with a nearby competitor picking up the slack.

Which Steward properties or medical services are indispensable to their communities or regions and should remain open.

Which local or out-of-state hospitals have the interest and financial wherewithal to take over the Steward operations deemed essential.

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, which is operated by the troubled Steward Health Care. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

After developing a short-term stabilization plan, Healey could work with the group on fundamental challenges the industry is facing. The list is long but some questions to address could include:

Does the state have too many or too few beds for acute care, behavioral health, and other services?

Can MassHealth reimbursement rates be reworked to boost hospitals with a high percentage of poor patients?

Do commercial insurance reimbursement rates unfairly favor some hospitals over others?

To be sure: Unfortunately, even if the antitrust obstacle could be overcome, there is another reason why the crisis committee might never be created.

“All powers in the same room? It hasn’t happened and won’t happen,” said one person with decades of experience dealing with hospital executives. “They don’t trust each other. They don’t like each other.”

Fair enough.

Final thought: But I believe the state’s hospital CEOs can put their competitive animosities aside for the greater good.

Consider: In 1998, the collapse of high-flying hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management threatened to spark a broader meltdown of the financial system.

William McDonough, who was then president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, convened the leaders of Wall Street’s biggest banks, never a collegial bunch. After two days of negotiations, they agreed to a $3.5 billion rescue of Long-Term Capital, averting a crisis.

Of course, 10 years later, as Lehman Brothers neared bankruptcy, the Fed, US Treasury, and Wall Street worked furiously but couldn’t find a way to save the bank. Lehman failed and the mortgage crisis morphed into a financial crisis and the worst recession since the Great Depression.

OK, the Steward-Wall Street analogy is a stretch. But the underlying moral is the same: Cooperation between the state and hospital leaders might mitigate much of the shock from a Steward shutdown. The alternative is Lehman-like chaos, and that’s not good for anyone.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.