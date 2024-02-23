An hour’s drive from Lisbon, along Portugal’s west coast, a whole lot of raw beauty

We were in Comporta, in the Alentejo region of Portugal, surrounded by pockets of coastal dunes, sea cliffs, pine forests, rice paddies, and expansive, relatively undiscovered beaches. A little over an hour’s drive from Lisbon, along Portugal’s west coast, we’d found a bit of solitude and a whole lot of raw beauty.

ALENTEJO, Portugal — We stood on a boardwalk overlooking dunes and a swath of beach that stretched as far as we could see in both directions. It was a warm, sunny spring day and the beach was deserted. We saw a fisherman casting a line into the churning sea in the distance, and a lone man walking his dog. Squawking sea birds and crashing waves played the soundtrack.

Advertisement

Portugal tourism is soaring, drawing a record number of visitors. During the first five months of 2023, more than 6.4 million foreign tourists visited the country, up from 5.7 million during the same period in 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. Lisbon and Porto get most of the love, along with Douro Valley and Madeira. But the Alentejo region, stretching from the coastline of Comporta to the border of Spain, remains a hidden jewel. It’s Portugal’s largest region, with its smallest population, and home to a stunning coastline, historic walled cities, tiny villages, farmlands, cork forests, and vineyards producing some of the best wine in the world.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Alentejo is Portugal’s largest region, with its smallest population, and home to a stunning coastline, historic walled cities, tiny villages, farmlands, cork forests, and vineyards producing some of the best wine in the world. Pamela Wright

Our plan of attack: Spend five days exploring the Alentejo region, bookended with time in Lisbon on arrival and Porto on the back end. For accommodations, we worked with Welcome Beyond. Founded by Oliver and Chris Laugsch, Berlin-based brothers, the company has a sophisticated collection of boutique hotels and rental homes in more than 40 countries around the world. The portfolio focuses on unique, design-driven properties, out-of-the-ordinary places you wouldn’t necessarily find on other travel rental and booking sites, and usually at comparable prices.

Advertisement

In Lisbon, we stayed at the Baixo House, a comfy, light-filled apartment, with a full kitchen and separate sitting area, with a great location. It was perfect for exploring the city and was less than the price of an average city hotel room (starting around 130 euros a night — or about $140.) We spent a couple of days walking the hilly streets of Lisbon, filled with historic architecture and colorful azulejos (tile work). We visited the markets and shops and filled our bellies with bacalhau (salted cod) porco preto (Iberian black pork) and pateis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts). We could have spent much more time in this lively, historic city, but we were on a mission and time schedule. On to Alentejo!

Arraiolos is best known for its woolen rugs, handcrafted since the 16th century. You can watch local women weaving the famous Arraiolos carpets and visit a few shops that are selling them. Pamela Wright

It was about a 1½-hour drive to Villa Extramuros, a modern Welcome Beyond property near the picturesque village of Arraiolos (rates start at 130 euros a night, or about $140) and our base for exploring the nearby villages of Alentejo. The contemporary, seven-room boutique hotel, surrounded by acres of fields and farmlands, has terraces and gardens, comfy gathering rooms, and an outdoor swimming pool. It’s ultra-modern and minimalistic, enlivened with splashes of color and original art. Our room had two outdoor decks, and a spacious, light-filled white marble bathroom. Our view from the deck that evening was especially beguiling: the whitewashed, hilltop village of Arraiolos drenched in the soft pink hues of the setting sun.

Advertisement

Arraiolos is a sweet, slow-paced little town, with ruins dating back to the second century BC. We parked the car and spent the morning exploring the village on foot, visiting its 14th-century castle and the 16th-century Salvador Church. The village is best known for its woolen rugs, handcrafted since the 16th century. We walked around town and chatted with local women weaving the famous Arraiolos carpets and visited a few shops selling them. There is also a handful of cafes and restaurants in the village, and we’d return that evening for a traditional dinner (Iberian pork and a carafe of local house wine) at República do Petisco.

Later that afternoon, we visited Estremoz, another nearby hilltop town and one of Alentejo’s “white cities.” We could see the village from miles away, its white buildings spread across a high plateau, surrounded by ancient walls. There are several “white cities” in Alentejo, known since Roman times for their quarried marble. There is marble everywhere in Estremoz! We visited the Medieval Estremoz Castle, with its more than 88-foot-tall white marble tower, and roamed the twisty cobblestone streets of the Old City.

It’s creepy, and yet popular: the Church of St. Francis, with its unique Chapel of Bones. Pamela Wright

Next up: Roman ruins and human bones

“There’s been more than 100,000 years of human presence here,” Libanio Reis told us. We were walking the streets of Évora, an ancient walled city, and the capital of Alentejo. It’s also home to the University of Évora, founded in 1559, with 16th- and 17th-century tile work, a beautiful library with fresco paintings, marble fountains, and a 16th-century cistern. Reis is a former professor at the university and a lifelong resident of Évora. He led us to the ancient Roman Temple of Évora, through gardens, and to the ancient city walls. Later, we visited the Cathedral of Évora, a massive Gothic structure, and then the Church of St. Francis, with its Chapel of Bones, a unique chamber with walls and ceilings covered in human bones. Creepy. We were happy to leave it behind and spent the rest of our time roaming Évora’s winding streets lined with historic statues and monuments, and squares flanked with cafes and restaurants.

Advertisement

Évora is an ancient walled city, and the capital of Alentejo, and filled with narrow streets and alleyways. Pamela Wright

To the beach

Our final days in Alentejo were spent in Comporta, where family and friends joined us. We splurged on Comporta Villa, a stunning, three-bedroom modern house, just outside the village of Comporta, and a short distance to the beaches (starting at 800 euros — or about $865 — a night). The villa, designed by João Pedro Falcão de Campos, a well-known Portuguese architect, had everything we needed and then some: a large kitchen, sitting and dining areas, outdoor terraces, and a heated swimming pool. We ate breakfast each morning on the terrace, warmed by Portugal’s famous sunshine (Portugal gets more than 300 days of sunshine a year), browsed the shops in the village, dined on fresh shellfish and traditional Portuguese seafood stews, drank cheap local wine, and walked the beaches — to the soothing soundtrack of the sea. For more information, visit www.visitalentejo.pt/en.

Comporta in the Alentejo region of Portugal boasts miles of uncrowded beaches. Pamela Wright

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com