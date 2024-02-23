Author Aime Alley Card on the challenges and triumphs of Olympic legends

In “The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from Tennessee State,” Card hopes to change that. The Nashville native provides an oral history of the early Tigerbelles, who ran against the intersections of being Black female athletes in the Jim Crow South, and examines the social and political impact of their athletic dominance that transcends the typical sports triumph. Along the way, Card thoughtfully pens together an intimate look at the legion of personalities that persisted together to form a dynasty, delivering a much-needed tribute to these pivotal trailblazers.

To North Shore author Aime Alley Card, the Tennessee State University Tigerbelles have long-epitomized excellence. The all-Black women’s track team, led by Hall of Fame coach Ed Temple , won 34 national titles between 1950 and 1994. The team produced numerous gold medal Olympians and, most crucially, fostered college graduates and community leaders. Yet, much to the dismay of Card, the excellence of the Tigerbelles has yet to garner the present-day respect that they deserve.

Aime Alley Card's new book, "The Tigerbelles," is the true story of the triumphant rise of the women's college track team that would become Olympic greats and barrier-breaking icons.

Advertisement

“The Tigerbelles” officially released in early January. Card will be in conversation with fellow author Deborah Norkin on Monday, Feb. 26, at Brookline Booksmith, followed by a signing at Copper Dog Books in Beverly on March 2. But before that, she discussed her new book, the legacy of the Tigerbelles, and the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Author Aime Alley Card Provided

Q. This book took you eight years of researching and writing. What was a typical day of work like?

A. It went through writing phases and research phases. But when I was in the thick of it, after I got the publisher signed on, I really just planted myself [in the research]. I had all these pieces of paper with different quotes, and everything just kind of spread all over in piles on tables. And my family was not allowed to touch the piles. It was like a big puzzle, putting it all together.

Advertisement

Q. Was there anything particularly challenging during the process of writing this book?

A. The most challenging thing has been getting people to pay attention [to the Tigerbelles], because I feel like a lot of times women’s sports get overlooked. I grew up on inspirational sports stories like “The Natural” with Robert Redford, but it’s weird how much resistance there is to talking about women’s sports. I have found that to be an interesting challenge, because, to me, it’s like, “What’s the difference?”

Q. How did you figure out how to balance this classic triumphant sports story with this larger story of fighting for civil and political rights?

A. You can’t talk about this story without talking about the challenge that they had. So it just had to be a part of it. When you’re looking at when they’re going up to 1960, that is when protests were happening in Nashville, the sit-ins were starting to happen. And so you have to step back. That’s on their minds. One of their biggest challenges [runner] Lucinda Williams talked about — that was one of her big regrets —was that she couldn’t participate in the sit-ins and the protests. But that also ties into their story because Coach Temple really believed that their best way to make a statement was by their own performance, by showing that they were excellent.

Advertisement

Q. I did find the Tigerbelles’ political role to be interesting. They showed resistance through excellence. They also had the idea that would be a little bit controversial: the “Foxes not Oxes,” conforming to femininity, but simultaneously redefining it.

A. I think that’s probably one of the more problematic aspects of the book, but they had to work within the time that they lived. And they needed to have credibility and they didn’t want one more thing standing in their way. They didn’t want people to say anything negative about them. But I did like the aspect that you’re allowed to be feminine and an athlete at the same time if that’s what you want to do.

Q. This book is filled with many life lessons. Was there one in particular that you carry with you to this day?

A. When I would go through challenges with writing this, I felt like I had Coach Temple’s voice in my head. And every time I would think, “Ugh, I’m not sure if this is gonna happen,” he would say, “‘I’m tired’ is not the time to quit.” It’s true sometimes you can be tired, but “I’m tired” is not the time to quit, it’s the time to dig in and find out what you have in you, what you can keep going with.

Q. So Coach Temple’s coaching you.

A. Definitely! He coaches everybody.

Q. Are you excited for the upcoming Paris Olympics?

A. Yes, yes, it’ll be fun. I wish I could go to Paris but it’s a little extravagant. But still they’re a lot of fun to watch. It’s a lot of fun to take some time to focus on track for a little bit or focus on sports that you don’t watch all the time.

Advertisement

Q. Do you see any Tigerbelle within the USA’s pool of track stars?

A. That relay team that they have right now is really strong — the 4x100. They had a lot of Tigerbelle, like they were so powerful — like overwhelmingly strong — but they didn’t come from the same program. They had to learn how to run together and that’s the thing about the Tigerbelles being all one team. I don’t think it can ever happen again. Just coming all from one program, all from one school.