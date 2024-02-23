Fans who want to ‘watch reality TV and not ESPN’ are big business for Boston bars

With oversize projections of the show’s season 11 premiere reflected off the walls, diners ate goat cheese balls (a staple of Vanderpump’s restaurant of origin, SUR) and sipped cocktails like “Worm with a Mustache,” the term coined during last season’s reunion to describe cast member Tom Sandoval, whose bombshell cheating scandal, “Scandoval,” made headlines . At a corner booth, a group of friends that came down from Nahant specifically for the premiere soaked up the Bravo-filled environment.

A round of cheers rang out through Publico Street Bistro in South Boston on a recent Tuesday night. But it wasn’t a Celtics win that garnered that level of applause. It was the opening credits of “Vanderpump Rules,” the Bravo series that follows the lives and loves of a squad of well-heeled Los Angelenos who met working at a restaurant.

“I’ve seen all 11 seasons from the beginning,” said Jake Brown, who watched alongside his wife, Meg, a psychotherapist. “Andy Cohen’s my boy. I’ve had goat cheese balls in three different restaurants.”

Ariana Madix, second from left, speaks to the press at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In contrast to solitary binge-watching and “Netflix and Chill,” Bravo fans lean into communal viewing. The result is a dramatic boost in business for Boston-area bars and restaurants looking to fill seats this winter. From ice-cold cocktails to patio season, the warmer weather is primetime for Boston bars and restaurants to make money. After all, it’s easier to lure customers through the doors when the sun is shining. But winter has traditionally proven to be a tougher sell. According to a National Restaurant Association report, eating and drinking business sales declined 4.4 percent between December 2022 and January 2023. And in early 2024, when the winds are biting and the sun seems to be nonexistent, leaving home isn’t all that appealing. But Bravo’s cult-like viewership, reminiscent of New England sports’ rabid fandom, is like catnip for TV-loving Bostonians. Foam fingers and face paint have been replaced with goat cheese balls and cocktails like Publico’s “It’s Not Raquel, It’s Rachel,” named for Raquel Leviss, the cast member with whom Sandoval cheated on his longtime love Ariana Madix.

Publico’s events coordinator, Tina Lagadinos, started discussing the possibility of capitalizing on the show’s popularity with the restaurant’s owner last year. About halfway through season 10, they started screening “Vanderpump Rules” for diners.

“We gave it a shot, and it was probably one of the best things that we could have done for ourselves,” says Lagadinos, who noted that the restaurant saw a 40 percent increase in sales.

Publico isn’t alone in embracing the Bravo boost. Last year at Nash Bar & Stage in the Theater District, OpenTable reservations started to increase when they hosted “Vanderpump Rules” viewing parties. Originally, they had around 10 reservations a night.

“I think probably by a couple episodes in, we were generally sold out every night for this,” said Jessica Iraola, general manager at Nash Bar.

Tuesday nights are "Vanderpump Rules" nights at Publico. Handout

The Bravo phenomenon goes far beyond “Vanderpump,” of course. Mike Shaw, owner of Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar, was cornered at a wedding last year by employees who wanted the Southie hot spot, known for drawing a line of twenty-somethings halfway down the block, to host something Bravo-related. Unsure of what the response would be, they decided to host a Bravo trivia night and ended up selling out the 80 available tickets in just four hours. This year, they’re bringing in The Bottoms, a podcast and Instagram focused on Bravo and pop culture, to host the events.

Advertisement

“I think it’s taken the girls’ night out of the living room,” says Mike Montiel, one-half of The Bottoms. “I want to go to a bar where I can watch reality TV and not ESPN.”

Unlike Netflix binges, Bravo’s popularity is an example of “appointment television.” The term, which holds a place in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, refers to programming that viewers demand to watch immediately as it premieres because they’re so eager to see what happens.

“I’m one of those people — I need to watch live,” says Jen Schumacher, who works in software sales and was posted at Publico’s bar making friendship bracelets during the “Vanderpump” premiere. “I’m on Twitter. I need to know what the people are saying to make sure what I’m thinking is validating.”

Schumacher and her girlfriends used to meet up to watch Bravo at each other’s apartments. “Which was wicked fun,” she recalled. “But like, how much more fun would it be if we were doing it here in this setting?”