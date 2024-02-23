Dating apps are tedious

Q. I am 31 and find dating apps completely exhausting. The small talk and frequency of messaging back and forth without simply coming up with a plan to meet one another in person, along with the completely inappropriate message exchanges I have received on numerous occasions, drives this feeling of complete fatigue.

Once in a while I will “match” with someone who is straightforward like I am, and we set up a time and place for a date. There is usually some texting leading up to this, which I also find tedious. It just seems like a ridiculous amount of work to simply have an in-person conversation/date with someone. I go on and off of them sporadically because I have so many other better ways to use my time. Spending more time on my iPhone than absolutely necessary is not the way I want to use the finite minutes we’re given on this Earth.

I am wondering what alternatives you would suggest to dating apps. My friend group is very close and they are basically all married to one another — meaning all of these couples are friends and don’t have many friends outside of this group. So being set up with someone through them feels like it’s not even on their radar.

I go to yoga classes and I am very active after work. I downloaded the app MeetUp, so I figured I would try that, but any other suggestions for just meeting new people (preferably single men and even women ages 30-40) without having an app involved would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!

DATING APPS ARE NOT FUN

A. I’m suggesting a break from pursuing this. If all parts of it feel tedious, stop it.

Even if you met someone at a party, you’d still have to exchange information, send flirty texts, and do whatever it takes to make plans. The whole thing takes effort and involves small talk, confusion, and a bit of frustration. It can feel bigger on the apps because it’s happening with many people at once, but any new relationship requires patience and a bunch of this nonsense.

Small breaks might not be enough. Give yourself a lot of time.

As you take a big break, don’t push yourself to find magic ways to meet potential partners in real life. Just live. Connect with people you haven’t seen in a long time. Be with your friend group and do some things by yourself.

I assume you live in a place where it’s cold. If so, it’ll be easier to try new activities in the summer. Singles events at breweries, PorchFests, etc.

This is reset time. You need it.

Worth noting: I did a story about a new app (Lola) that is designed to pair people who want to have a date that week. The creators told me it’s their answer to a world with too much talking and not enough showing up. Maybe you could check it out. But again, it might be better to do that later.

You’re really burnt out, and you need to take care of yourself.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Do you actually want to be in a relationship? Relationships take time and work. You’re not just going to be matched with a spouse and live happily ever after. Even if you meet someone IRL, you are going to have to text them to set up plans, and it doesn’t seem like you want to do that. It shouldn’t feel like such a pain, especially when you meet someone you like. You should be excited to text them and make plans with them.

BACKBAYBABE





You might have more patience with apps if you understand the dynamics behind them. Apps, like parties, are aggregators. You’re exposed to a lot of potential matches. However, the time horizon on the apps is such that a guy can take his time to work through 100 different women before deciding which one(s) to actually meet. If your profile doesn’t jump out, you’re going to get a lot of texting before anyone wants to meet you. Another dynamic is catfishing and how every platform on the internet has been poisoned by bad characters. People have to be much more careful now.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Right as I was about to swear off the dating apps for a bit, I ended up matching with my now-husband. We matched, talked for two days before we had our first date, and the rest is history. App fatigue is a very real thing, but I too did not have many ways to just meet people outside of work and my married friends group. And meeting someone at a bar to me was worse than the apps. It’s cliche, but when you least expect it, someone great will come along! When out in public, keep those eyes and ears open and not looking at your phone, and when home and on the apps, set limits for how much swiping you want to do in one night. Try to focus on making that connection rather than just getting a mutual like to come through. It will happen for you!

THEGOODPLACE20





Back in my day there were no such things as dating apps. Chuck Woolery and “Love Connection” were about it. (Yes, I’m old.) It sounds like you just want to be married already without putting in the work. If dating apps aren’t your thing, then everyone here will tell you to join groups, pursue hobbies, and ask your friends, even though they seem an incestuous bunch. I always suggest becoming a semi-regular at your local townie bar. Maybe participate in trivia night there, or in karaoke. You’ll meet single people for sure.

BLISTERED-TOE

