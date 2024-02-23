It’s all things Scotland at the historic Fife Arms hotel

“Lord Byron spent lots of time here,” Shona said. “The Highlands have always inspired artists.” The area has also been a haven for the Royal Family since 1852, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought the nearby Balmoral Estate. “Those are the mountains and the valleys that Queen Victoria herself rode and walked through,” Shona said. We took in the views of the Cairngorms, as she read passages from Queen Victoria’s journals.

BRAEMAR, Scotland — “Careful, it’s a wee bit of a rough track,” our guide Shona said as we walked along the Clunie River. We stopped on a small bridge, and Shona read the poem “Dark Lochnagar” by Lord Byron.

Advertisement

We were on a literary walk, arranged by the Ghillies at the Fife Arms hotel. A Ghillie is an old term for a person who acts as a guide or servant on a Royal Family hiking or hunting expedition. At the Fife Arms, the Ghillies are the concierges. This nod to tradition is found everywhere in the historic hotel, which underwent a complete renovation four years ago. Today, the former Victorian coaching inn and hunting lodge, located in the historic village of Braemar in the Scottish Highlands, pays homage to the past and present, with an extraordinary collection of antiques and collectibles, a world-class art collection, and an abundance of flamboyance, wit and riches. It feels like walking into a grand Scottish country home, a filled-to-the-gills historic museum, and a contemporary art gallery — all at once.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Duke of Fife room has more than 100 pieces of taxidermy. Pamela Wright

The hotel is the brainchild and passion project of Swiss art dealers Manuela and Iwan Wirth, owners of Hauser + Wirth, one of the world’s most successful contemporary art galleries, and Artfarm, an independent hospitality and development company. For the Fife Arms, they acquired and commissioned more than 16,000 antiques, artworks, and collectibles from the 16th century to the present day. Most pieces have a connection to the history, heritage, culture, and landscape of Braemar and the surrounding Highlands of Scotland.

Advertisement

In the lobby, the Red Deer Chandelier by Richard Jackson, composed of machine-milled replicas of bagpipe drones and glass antlers, hangs over the original staircase; a Lucian Freud oil-on-canvas portrait of artist Tim Behrens hangs over a sofa, and a pencil and watercolor of a stag by H.M. Queen Victoria hangs on one of the walls.

The drawing room has a Pablo Picasso oil hanging on specially commissioned tartan walls, and a colorful, modern, hand-painted ceiling representing the agates and rocks found in the Highlands.

The drawing room at the Fife Arms hotel has a hand-painted ceiling representing the agates and rocks found in the Highlands. Pamela Wright

There are several other public spaces, including the casual Flying Stag pub, with portraits of local people, and a taxidermy stag with ptarmigan’s wings (a bird that lives on the highest peaks of the Cairngorms) in midleap hanging over the hand-carved bar. The Clunie fine dining room has Cubistoid-style walls by Argentine artist Guillermo Kuitca, who drew inspiration from the Clunie River and colors and shapes of the surrounding mountains. Elsa’s, an intimate bar, is dedicated to fashion icon Elsa Schiaparelli, who used to come here. Look up to see a 6-foot diameter antique mirror ball. Low-lit, cushy Bertie’s Whiskey Bar, named after Queen Victoria’s eldest son, King Edward VII, also known as “Bertie,” has a collection of more than 390 whiskeys, arranged by flavor profile: fragrant, fruity, rich, and smoky.

Walk down another corridor and you’ll find the Duke of Fife room with more than 100 pieces of taxidermy. (The duke was an avid hunter.) There’s also a private dining room with stone walls, handcrafted wooden chairs draped with sheepskins, and a giant chandelier made of antlers. Outside at the rear of the hotel is a garden designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal winner Jinny Blom, showcasing plants found in the Cairngorms.

Advertisement

There are 46 individually decorated suites and rooms with rich textiles, historic wall coverings, antiques, and art. They’re lush and beautiful but you probably won’t spend much time in them. The Ghillies can arrange a variety of excursions, including literary walks, art tours, tennis, golf, fishing, sketching and writing workshops, castle tours, and more. Or simply follow local trails that meander through the village and beyond into the mountains and heather moorlands of the Scottish Highlands. www.thefifearms.com; rates start at £461 (around $580).

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com