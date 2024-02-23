Breathless in the South of France

This, the French Riviera, is one of the most spectacular slices of Europe, entrancing in its blending of the enduring beauty of sea against shore, with the more ephemeral beauty of Old World architecture and pathways. You should plan on at least seven days. Spend a morning wandering without purpose in and out of the cafes and bookstores of its promenades and back alleys, an afternoon with a favorite beverage anchored in the sand of its beaches, and a full evening or two or seven savoring a dinner, as, perhaps, only the French can.

I did not have seven days. I had three, with one very motivated adult daughter, Erin, intent on sucking clean the marrow of this land during an off-season (early April).

A few ground rules were set: We would have a daily itinerary, written lightly in pencil and subject to change if some place latches onto our senses and demands more time. We would limit driving to two hours, each way. We would NOT rush.

We succeeded, mostly, in our goals. We succeeded, wholly, in watering our palates for a longer return trip.

DAY ONE, WEST FROM ANTIBES

“Wait.”

“What?”

The father’s voice in me crept too near the surface. But, here we were, at the gilded, gorgeous coast between Cannes and Nice, and Erin wanted to drive away, two hours inland. Something about “a gorge,” she said. Something, too, about “Europe’s Grand Canyon.”

At around this point, I decided: I am but a passenger on this adventure, along for the bobble-headed ride. Figuratively. Literally, I was the driver, another concession. I had envisioned zipping along the coast in France’s famed trains. But Erin persuaded me otherwise: A car offered flexibility and predictability. (She would be right, as a car provided those things — and France’s labor strife ended up mucking up the rail’s schedule for those three days.)

After escaping the clutches of civilization, the roads inland turned all Grand Prix on us (make sure your rental is a stick). We were enthralled, shifting through S-slaloms, hairpin curves, crests of the road offering only open sky before the asphalt reappeared.

Our destination was Verdon Gorge.

The otherworldly waters of Lac Sainte-Croix, a conduit to the gorge, appeared a bit more than an hour into our ride. “Woah!” and “Wow” (“Ouah?”) were pretty much the extent of our vocabulary for the next 10 miles. The winding road and topography tantalized with glimpses of the lake, its waters holding hues of electric blues.

Lac Sainte-Croix, over the rooftops of Aiguines, France Michael Bailey/Globe staff

A brief stop at the village of Aiguines laid bare the stereotype of the sniffing French attitude toward tourists. A retired landscaper dug deep into conversation once he realized we were Americans, intent on working his English. He knew well the word “awesome,” for he repeatedly practiced it when describing the road along Verdon Gorge. A co-owner of the Le Rive Gauche restaurant patiently worked with Erin’s French — which was reemerging two dormant decades after going through the excellent immersion program in Milton. The woman, an émigré from Ukraine, offered free food and the warmest of welcomes.

Shadows in a midday sun in Aiguines, France. Michael J. Bailey

Our goal was a ride overlooking that gorge, but first a zip visit to the medieval village of Moustiers-Sainte-Marie.

Here’s the thing about medieval villages, tucked hard against limestone cliffs: They hold fast onto their guests. Our hour there turned to four (we later learned the village is considered one of the most picturesque in Provencal). Beyond the old town walls, we climbed a couple hundred steps chiseled into cliffs, toward the 12th-century Chapel Notre-Dame de Beauvoir. Higher still was a massive star, strung on a cable between two ledges. A time-worn tale says a knight, imprisoned during the Crusades, placed the star high above the village to thank the Virgin Mary for his deliverance to freedom. A look heavenward and the scene is suffused with a sense of the Nativity; a gaze below held Moustiers-Sainte-Marie’s red-tiled roofs, with lavender fields beyond.

The rooftops of Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, as viewed from stairs to Notre-Dame de Beauvoir. Michael J. Bailey

In the village’s tight cobblestone streets, dense with galleries and shops, the echoes of our footsteps mingled with the sound of the cascading Ravin de Notre Dame, which bisects the town. Restaurants include, remarkably for a tiny village (around 700 population) two Michelin-rated places, La Ferme Sainte-Cecile and La Bastide de Moustiers, run by famed chef Alain Ducasse.

By the time we left, it was late afternoon and we decided to skip the ride along the gorge. Negotiating a winding, cliff-hanging road with few guardrails and 2,000-foot drops as night descends held little attraction.

DAY TWO, SOUTH

The streets of St. Tropez, France. Michael J. Bailey

A foreign road trip tip: Find a radio station playing local music. Our drive through the heart of Cannes toward its harbor was accompanied by the earnest, sorrow-drenched voice of a Frenchman, poetically dissecting the cadaver of a relationship. His lament and Erin’s translation made for a cinematic entry to this celebrated cinematic city.

Reminders of its famed film festival were found on billboards and plaques. The waterfront, on this day, however, was most puffed up about being the site of the reality show “Ninja Warrior France.”

“400 Blows” indeed.

So, instead, our interest turned to the luxury yachts. After a stroll along the harbor, a few blocks of the famed Promenade de la Croisette, and onto the city’s jetty, we were ready to move on south.

A beach overlooking the bay adjacent to St. Tropez, France. Michael J. Bailey

Midday in Old Town of St. Tropez. Michael J. Bailey

St. Tropez is a coastal gem that benefited from it being offseason. The calendar said April but the thermostat insisted June. The slanting sun struggled to reach the whole of Old Town’s four-story buildings, alighting only apricot-hued tops, yet light still puddled into the cobblestones at main intersections. The effect was beguiling.

In April, the promenade of its famed Old Port is unhurried. Grabbing an outdoor café table — primo people-watching places — is a breeze. For dinner, L’Auberge des Maures, high upon a hill, is recommended.

ANTIBES

A few words are needed about our staging town. If we had done nothing but spend our three days at this one-time ancient Greek colony, it would have been a stellar vacation. Antibes is a special threading of sea, history, and rocky shoreline.

The Picasso Museum, in an early morning sun in Antibes, France. Michael J. Bailey

A terrific way to experience it is to take a predawn stroll through the car-free Old Town, which juts into the Mediterranean. The sounds of the artisans and farmers preparing their wares for its outdoor market bounce across the stone walls. Find a perch along the waterfront and watch the rising sun turn back the black and cast an amber glow on the old rampart walls and on the tips of crashing waves. You’ll be walking in the footsteps of F. Scott Fitzgerald, who holed up here to write “Tender Is the Night,” (“... the soft-pawed night and the ghostly wash of the Mediterranean far below”) and Pablo Picasso, who had lived and worked here; the Picasso Museum today, once a castle of a leading Antibes family, is one of the most impressive structures on the waterfront.

DAY THREE, NORTH

This is a day of communities built into hills. For Monaco and Èze, the similarities end there.

Order number one in Monaco: Ditch the car. Hilly roads and swarms of scooters demand it. We found a garage near Monaco’s Botanical Gardens, with stellar views high over the port and royal grounds.

A series of walks and public elevators brought us to the waterfront. Because Monaco is built into the side of 3,700-foot Mont Agel, those lifts help make it a fine walking nation — next to Vatican City, the smallest in the world. Block after block featured colorful street-level shops, topped by offices or apartments. Like the tourists, all were well-scrubbed and conspicuous. The yachts were floating palaces, packed beam to beam in the harbor.

Late afternoon in Èze village, France. Michael J. Bailey

This is a place in perpetual pose.

By the time we reached the famed Monte Carlo casino (free for a gander inside its ornate entry) I had OD’d on ostentation.

Èze village offered the ideal antidote. You can park at the ocean, at Èze-sur-Mer, and walk up to the medieval village-upon-a-hill via the Nietzsche Trail (can you trust a trail named after someone who thought “to live is to suffer?”). The racing sun forced us to drive to it instead.

The main “street” is but a footpath, wending past galleries, shops, and restaurants chiseled out of the seams and grottos of the hill. The spiraling walk up is intoxicating and invigorating; around each bend is an eye-twinkling delight: a stone arch enveloped in ivy, a gallery with artworks balanced on rocky ledges.

Collect your breath at the Château Èza near the top of the walk. Along with a drink and memories of the past three days, we shared arguably the most spectacular views of the Mediterranean.

Château Èza, in Èze village, France. Michael J. Bailey

Michael Bailey can be reached at michael.bailey@globe.com.