Blind date: ‘He likes music and singing karaoke with friends’

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He loves to feed people.

ANDREA B.: 32 / college admissions officer

HER HOBBIES: Hiking, trying new beers, watching football, paddle boarding, rowing

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s always up for an adventure.

7 P.M. MIDA, NEWTON

AND . . . ROLLING

Mike I haven’t had much luck with online dating so I clicked on a sponsored [Cupid] ad on Facebook.

Andrea I remember reading Cupid as a kid, and thought it would be fun to be the one on a date.

Mike I did some push-ups. Maybe 10. Two pull-ups or so on my roommate’s doorway pullup bar.

Andrea I called my friend and we shared some laughs as she pumped me up and calmed my nerves.

Mike The hostess pointed me to my date. I loved her style! She’s got an incredible fashion sense.

Andrea I thought Mike was nice-looking — he was put together and had a nice shirt on. He had a nice smile and great eye contact.

ON THE SET

Mike She’s very athletic. She was a rower in college. Her dad had also gotten into the sport and they raced together at Head of the Charles, which was cool.

Andrea He is a freelance videographer and told me about some of the cool shoots he has done recently. We both majored in psychology in college, so that was a nice connection. Mike was in a band in college, and he likes music and singing karaoke with friends. He likes to cook and told me he has gotten into making his own pasta.

Mike We got arancini to start and I ordered the rock shrimp carbonara. Both were incredible.

Andrea I had the eggplant Parmesan, which was excellent.

Mike It got a bit tough toward the middle to find a subject we both could latch onto. I don’t think we had much in common other than the fact that we both did track in high school.

Andrea As we kept talking, it became apparent we didn’t have a lot of shared interests. He seems to be more into music and movies and not as passionate about sports and outdoor activities as I am. For example, I talked about enjoying water skiing, tubing, kayaking, and swimming and that just didn’t seem like something he was into at all. I enjoy going to Red Sox games and watching the Patriots and he said he is not into sports at all.

Mike When we still hadn’t hit a common interest or topic we both felt passionate about, it was clear things wouldn’t be escalating.

Andrea I think we realized we had different passions and interests, which is totally fine. Just not the right fit for a relationship.

THAT’S A WRAP

Mike When the dessert menu was dropped, we both were ready to wrap things up. We walked back to the parking lot and Andrea wrapped the evening up graciously.

Andrea We did a side hug and said goodbye.

Mike Andrea’s a great person but I didn’t feel that we connected so I don’t believe I’d go on another date.

Andrea No, we didn’t get each other’s numbers and there wasn’t any romantic chemistry.

Mike / B-

Andrea / B

