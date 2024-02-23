Five things to do in Boston, Feb. 26-March 3

Singer and composer Fabiola Méndez will perform during The Folk Collective: Women’s History Month at Passim on Friday.

Step into the 1970s and discover the impact of Black cinema at a GBH lecture, A History of Blaxploitation Cinema, hosted at Suffolk University. Join Globe film critic Odie Henderson for a free talk about about his new book, Black Caesars and Foxy Cleopatras, with The Root entertainment writer Candace McDuffie. 7 p.m. wgbh.org

Thursday

Visionary Voices

Come to the Museum of African American History for a conversation about Wake Up America: Black Women on the Future of Democracy with the book’s editor, Keisha N. Blain, and panelists Kim Janey, a former Boston mayor, and Renée Graham, an associate editor at the Globe. The work is an anthology featuring influential Black women in politics and activism. 6 p.m. Reserve a free ticket at maah.org.

Friday

String Theory

Experience a musical fusion with Puerto Rican singer and composer Fabiola Méndez during The Folk Collective: Women’s History Month at Passim, a Cambridge club and arts venue. Hear the strings of the cuatro puertorriqueño as Méndez shares her cultural heritage through music. 8 p.m. Reserve a seat, $20, at passim.org.

Saturday

Mais Oui

Sway to a quartet and sip wine at the French-themed soirée Dancing Off The Page with Musette Suzette, hosted at the Alliance Française Library of Boston. Ticket covers three drinks and a French buffet. Non-French speakers welcome. 7 p.m. Member $45, nonmember $58. Register at frenchlibrary.org.

Starts Saturday

Storybook Ending

Experience beloved Dr. Seuss characters in action with Seussical The Musical at Paris Cabaret in Stoughton. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and others on this dinner theater adventure as they endeavor to restore harmony to the Jungle of Nool. Showtimes vary, through March 30. Adults $32, $25 for ages 12 and younger, plus $10 food purchase minimum. Reservations required at starlineroom.com.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.



