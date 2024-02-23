For sale: Homes that are 1,000 square feet

CONDO FEE $453 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $660,000 in 2021

PROS This second-floor unit is in a 2020 elevator building across from a coffee shop and just a few blocks from Roslindale Village, the Arnold Arboretum, and the commuter rail. From the entry hall, pass a bath with laundry at left into an open living area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. The kitchen area has quartz counters, stainless appliances, and an island with pendant lights. Sliders nearby open to a balcony. The primary bedroom at right has a modern bath with step-in shower; there’s a second bedroom on the other side of the living area. The unit includes a deeded garage spot prewired for an EV charger. CONS There’s a storage locker in the garage, but it’s semi-exposed to the outdoors.

The living area of 874 South Street #4, Roslindale. Handout

Alexandra Haueisen, Coldwell Banker, 617-320-7892, Alexandra.Haueisen@CBrealty.com

$750,000

330 LOWELL STREET / SOMERVILLE

The exterior of 330 Lowell Street, Somerville. Richard Pasley

SQUARE FEET 1,006

LOT SIZE 0.05 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $630,000 in 2017

PROS This insulated and deleaded 1851 Mansard Colonial in Magoun Square is two blocks from the Green Line extension and the Somerville Community Path. Left of the main entry hall, the living room features refinished hardwood floors, bay windows, and a colorful wall of built-in shelves. The eat-in kitchen in back has recessed lighting, blue-and-white checkerboard floors, granite counters, and mosaic tile backsplash. Out the back door, find a small fenced-in yard with flagstone patio and raised garden beds. The carpeted staircase leads to an updated bath and two bedrooms, both with hardwoods and deep window sills. There’s laundry and a workshop area in the basement, plus a new furnace. CONS No off-street parking.

The living area of 330 Lowell Street, Somerville. Richard Pasley

Team Jen & Lynn, Thalia Tringo & Associates, 617-616-5091, TeamJenandLynn@TTringo.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.