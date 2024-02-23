Mixing materials is key to creating a warm feel in Stow living room

1 Combining the two rooms required a load-bearing beam. Adding two faux beams then wrapping all three in wood, Reesey turned the structural necessity into a decorative element on the vast expanse of ceiling.

As a family with three teenagers, Kerri Reesey’s clients were experiencing growing pains. “Navigating a tight floor plan with a small living room against a small sitting room is common in New England,” the founder of Kindred Designs says. “Neither can fully accommodate today’s modern family, which escalates as children grow and is at its worst in winter.” So, Reesey took down the wall between the rooms in their Stow home, pulled their tweed sectional out of the corner, and created a 25-foot-long wall that is full of function and unites the space with a cozy, modern-meets-rustic design.

2 Reesey used semi-custom cabinetry by Decora in Sherwin-Williams’ Black Fox, a brown-gray with a hint of olive. The upper portion of the tower cabinets features antique brass mesh inserts that keep them from feeling heavy and allow air flow for media equipment stored inside.

3 The designer replaced the dated brick surround on the wood-burning stove with large-format porcelain tiles that offer a look similar to a stone slab at a budget-friendly price. The hearth was refaced with a mitered, leathered granite and the mantel is a reclaimed beam.

4 A grass-cloth wallcovering is a textural backdrop for the television that lends visual interest while protecting the walls from scuffing when guests sit on the bench. “Mixing materials was key to breaking up this long stretch of cabinetry,” Reesey explains.

5 Farmhouse-inspired sconces from Visual Comfort & Co. flank the television. “Dimmable mood lighting is essential in the evening,” the designer says.

6 A built-in bench with deep drawers and a white oak top that ties to the interior of the log niche anchors the television and provides blanket storage and extra seating when entertaining.

