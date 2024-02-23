Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

As a baby boomer who uses paper weekly engagement calendars, I loved Patty Dann’s Connections (“My Birthday Calendar,” January 14). I have an Excel spreadsheet of birthdays and anniversaries, which I add to each year to reflect new babies and newly married couples — and like Patty, retain the birth dates of those no longer with us. And the spreadsheet highlights the milestone events ending in 0 or 5. I think I will incorporate Patty’s ideas. In the end, photographs and memories are what we are left with!

Natick





I enjoyed Patty Dann’s story about her birthday calendar — especially since it was published on January 14th, my birthday! I have kept a similar calendar for several years, reminding me to send cards (electronic cards these days) to friends and relatives.

Barbara Bolding Merriman

Danvers





This was an especially enjoyable read for me (I mark every family event on my calendar with phases of the moon). I will read it I don’t know how many times more before relegating it to the recycle bin. Let’s see...waxing gibbous tonight.

Joelita Cleveland

Arlington





I too have a birthday book that I use faithfully, given to me by a dear college friend many years ago. On the sadder side, I also use it to keep track of when I have lost family and friends. It is a constant reminder of all those I hold dear. Paper and pen rule in my life — and I still read books in print!

Barbara Leary

Westford





Is it too late to start one at age 62? I am envious of the writer’s foresight!

Scott Christensen

Portsmouth, New Hampshire





Each year on the weekend closest to the new year, the Globe Magazine prints a one-page calendar. I cut it out and put it on my desk. I have fond memories of the Globe calendar hanging in my Aunt Ro’s kitchen. This story brings me right back.

Mary Olsen

Danvers





Cellphone calendars are for immediate notations in MY life. Paper calendars are for OUR lives: me, my husband, my sons and their families, school events, grandparenting schedules, lunches with friends, and an amazing number of things that come up and events/appointments that need to be accessed by more than me. It is easy to reference and quick to edit. I’m happy to continue to use our family’s paper calendar and ignore generational labeling.

Diane Campbell

Brewster

No Time to Waste

Sabrina Shankman’s Perspective (“I Tried Eliminating Plastic Waste. Then Came the Barbie Dreamhouse,” January 21) perfectly illustrates how individual consumer efforts and commitments are frustrated, and ultimately overcome, by systemic packaging practices. Until we pressure the producers of consumer goods to stop spewing mounds of packaging, which are largely not reusable or recyclable, our individual efforts to reduce plastic will remain insignificant. Individual responsibility and effort ARE important, but directing them at systemic change is critical. When will we Americans learn that corporate practices shape our lives as much as, if not more than, individual action?

Irene Maksymjuk

Boston





Buy Nothing groups on Facebook are actually pretty great. I’ve found new homes for many of the toys and gear my kids have outgrown — sometimes with other families, sometimes with child care providers and teachers looking for supplies. They’re a really valuable community resource.

rafibomb

posted on bostonglobe.com





As it is, the plastics industry has pulled a stunt by making us blame ourselves for our sins, rather than them for pushing their products on us! Programs like glass bottle and aluminum deposits work great and should be updated to index inflation. A similar program could be in place for recyclable plastics. So, if you had to pay a $20 surcharge on the Barbie house, but got your money back if it was given to a disposal/recycling service, maybe it wouldn’t be so hard for us all to do better?

Andrew Martens

posted on bostonglobe.com





In ‘88 I exercised our Massachusetts right to file legislation “by request” and wrote... the law requiring plastic containers be labeled with the “chasing arrows” to encourage recycling. For years, it was one of my proudest accomplishments — until I became aware of the deplorably low level of actual recycling that [Shankman cites] in the column (and until I visited Bali and saw for myself the horrific price people in the developing world pay for plastics that we throw away). Now I’m trying as best I can to follow [her] example and minimize my own use of single-use plastics....I think a deposit on ALL plastic containers ...would help, but I suspect it will take more Draconian measures!

WDStephenson

posted on bostonglobe.com

Healthy Dialogue

In a patriarchal capitalist society, in which it pays (really, really well) to keep women obsessed with obtaining only one acceptable body type, our current obsession with semaglutide is not surprising (“Will Ozempic Kill Body Positivity?” January 21). No one in our society questions that a person can be “naturally thin” and eat whatever they want. But almost no one believes that someone can be naturally fat while working out and “eating clean.” The “health and wellness” industry (aka the rebranded $70-billion-a-year diet industry) wants us to believe that weight is 100 percent within our control. As Americans, and especially women, we are willing to endure anything, really, to be thin. I hope writer Marisa Meltzer and more women will join me in accepting their weight, while truly caring for their health in ways that may not shrink their bodies, but will nourish and further their actual health.

Lisa Lacey

Waitsfield, Vermont





Very interesting observation about weight loss drugs and accepting your body as is. If somebody was 220 pounds and now they are 170 and they feel better, it’s a wonderful thing. Nobody needs to feel ashamed by their body; it’s always going to be better if you are proud of your body — and if Ozempic helps you, then so be it.

garymichael

posted on bostonglobe.com





The article’s discussion of the difference between implicit and explicit bias is spot on. There are true health issues associated with obesity — which most of America is at serious risk of. I was a contributor to the President’s Cancer Panel report of 2011. I ended with two hard policy recommendations: 1) Continue efforts related to smoking cessation, and 2) Focus on preventing childhood obesity. The cost to society of obesity, and now drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, is simply not sustainable.

Barri M. Blauvelt

CEO of Innovara





There are no quick fixes toward good health. However, there are quick fixes that give big pharma big bucks.

wtilnxtyr

posted on bostonglobe.com





Obesity is a disease. It’s no different than diabetes. It doesn’t have anything to do with lack of willpower.

RosieBo

posted on bostonglobe.com





As a physical therapist for the past 52 years and mental health counselor for the past 20 years, with a PhD in gerontology, I am dismayed that not once in this article was the word and/or concept of exercise. The amount of money for one year of Ozempic could cost $10,000 — compare that to a walk in the park or around your neighborhood. Body positivity comes from a complex array of internal and external factors with the bottom line pointing to health, not weight. I hope each reader comes away with the insight that feeling healthy can be a choice (with the input from reliable sources such as your health care provider, a physical therapist, etc.). The ending quote is the healthiest statement in the article: “The body positivity movement, she said, ‘is not about whether you are gaining or losing weight. It’s about whether you’re at peace with yourself.’” And to that I would add and your health.

Terry E. Ruby

Taunton

