Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as ‘Turtleboy,’ is indicted on new charges

Kearney, 42, also is charged with committing “an interception of any wire or oral communication” of the woman, records show. Kearney threatened to release nude photos of the woman, who has spoken to investigators about the Read case, prosecutors have said.

The indictment, filed in Norfolk Superior Court, alleges that on Dec. 23, Kearney tried to intimidate the former girlfriend with the intent to “impede, obstruct, delay, prevent, or otherwise interfere with a criminal investigation.”

Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy” who is accused of intimidating witnesses in the Karen Read case and assaulting a former girlfriend, was indicted Friday on new charges of witness intimidation and illegal recording, court records show.

Advertisement

Kearney, a Holden resident, has a bail hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday related to his other criminal cases. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Kearney was initially arrested in October on charges of intimidating and harassing witnesses in the Read case, which he has blogged about extensively. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, but his bail was revoked when he was arrested in December and charged with assaulting his former girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty in that case as well.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts including second-degree murder for allegedly backing her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in 2022 after a night of heavy drinking.

Read’s lawyers maintain she’s the victim of a sprawling frameup by law enforcement, and that O’Keefe was beaten inside the Canton home of another Boston police officer before his body was planted outside. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

Authorities alleged last month that Read had been orchestrating Kearney’s coverage and sharing nonpublic information about her case with him.

Advertisement

Records indicate Kearney and Read had 189 phone calls over seven months last year.

According to State Police, investigators in October interviewed Natalie Wiweke Bershneider, a California woman who had attended Bentley University with Read and reached out to offer Read support after she was arrested.

Bershneider indicated that in April, a woman named Jennifer Altman contacted her on Facebook and told her that Kearney wanted to report on Read’s case, according to the affidavit.

During an April 13 text conversation, Bershneider wrote to Altman that “the feds are involved,” an apparent reference to a separate federal grand jury probe of the Read case, and that people are “going down,” according to the affidavit.

“The following day Karen told Natalie she would like Kearney to report on the case,” the affidavit said. “Shortly after Karen agreed to work with Kearney, Karen instructed Natalie to download the messaging app Signal on her phone, which she did.”

Bershneider told investigators there was an “arrangement” whereby Read would send her a message on Signal “intended for Kearney,” which Bershneider would forward to the blogger, the affidavit said.

“On several occasions, Natalie would take a screen shot of the Signal messages from Karen and send Kearney the screen shot,” the affidavit said.

Bershneider told authorities the messages Read shared constituted her “defense of the charges,” including information about witnesses, the home address of Michael Proctor, a State Police trooper who led the investigation, photos of witnesses, autopsy photographs, and other items.

Advertisement

“It appeared most of the messages sent by Natalie were authored by Karen,” the filing said. “For example, messages would start with ‘Tell TB [Turtleboy],’ ‘From Karen,’ or ‘Not for public, but you and Aidan can see.’”

In January, Tim Bradl, a lawyer for Kearney, said that Read can “share information with whomever she wants, speak out against her enemies, associate with anyone she pleases, and seek to keep it secret if she wants. It is chilling to read about law enforcement poring through defense phone records and texts intended to be private and confidential, and then laying out these protected and legal actions as if they are elements of a crime in an effort to destroy her.

Read and Bershneider had a falling-out in June, and Read and Kearney wound up communicating directly, the filing said. All told, records indicate Kearney and Read had 189 phone calls between May and late December that totaled more than 40 hours, according to the affidavit. Kearney spoke on the phone with Read’s lawyers dozens of times between April 20 and May 2, the filing said.

The affidavit also contained information from Kearney’s former girlfriend, identified by the pseudonym Jane, Kearney told her at one point that he “speaks with Karen Read every day,” the filing said, and she indicated to investigators that Kearney “runs everything by Karen” before posting about the case.

According to Jane, Kearney also indicated that Read’s lawyers were “working with” federal prosecutors and that Kearney would “talk a lot about the” federal grand jury with her, the affidavit stated.

Advertisement

Jane also said that Read “was interviewed by federal law enforcement” and that Jane had received a grand jury summons on Dec. 22 and agreed to meet with Kearney the following night.

“Kearney told Jane to tell the Grand Jury she did not remember anything, delete evidence from her phone, and told her he would hire her an attorney if she cooperated with him,” the affidavit said. Kearney “later assaulted Jane,” leading to his arrest, it said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.