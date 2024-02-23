A century-old company just bought Bayberry Beer Hall, a popular hang out in Providence

The Attleboro, Mass.-based catering company run by Russ Morin and son RJ Morin filed papers with the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office for Fountain Street Restaurant LLC at the end of January.

Husband and wife duo Tom and Natalie Dennen, who opened Bayberry Beer Hall in 2017 as first-time restaurant owners, announced they placed the business up for sale in November 2023. On Feb. 25, when the beer hall closes, Morin’s Hospitality Group will be taking over the space.

PROVIDENCE — A century-old company has purchased Bayberry Beer Hall, the relaxed hang out serving craft beers and plates of comfort food in the West End of Providence.

When the Dennens put Bayberry Beer Hall up for sale, they said whatever comes next is “not our story to tell, but we believe it has to be a great addition to the neighborhood.” Now we know the buyer. Morin’s is still finalizing their plans, and “details are still taking shape,” Morin’s chief operating officer Randy Nason told me.

They will likely change the name from Bayberry Beer Hall, Nason said, and are “exploring several options,” but haven’t made a final decision. As for the space, Nason said the company is “aiming for a magical transformation as guests cross the threshold,” but did not have renderings or mockups to share. “Fun food and drinks” will have “the right amount of edge,” he told me, but it’s unclear what kind of cuisine they will be serving.

Nason said Morin’s is planning a “temporary shutdown” as they renovate, but he said he “did not have exact details” on how long the closure would last.

Nason would not say how much Morin’s Hospitality Group, more commonly known as Russell Morin Catering & Events, paid the Dennens for the beer hall.

In southeastern Massachusetts, Morin’s has a long and storied history. The Morin family has operated Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille (also known as Morin’s Diner) in downtown Attleboro, since 1911. Over the years, the original cable-car diner has grown into a 250-seat family-style restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and has weekly buffets and off-site catering.

The Dennens, who came from the corporate world, opened their second restaurant – Bayberry Garden – in the Jewelry District in 2021. Bayberry Garden, which more closely resembles a fine dining restaurant highlighting local ingredients and seafood with a vast wine list, is not for sale.

