‘Fighting the good fight for decades’: Retired judge Julian Houston has long pushed to help youth

The caption beneath a now-faded action shot of a young man speaking reads “Julian Houston, New Leader,” and the accompanying Globe story from May 1966 describes how this “lanky 21-year-old whose optimism and commitment to people is intense” would be the first Black president of the Boston University student body.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the “Embrace” sculpture.

Julian T. Houston, a son of the South who went on to have a career as prominent jurist and community activist in Boston, leaned heavily on those traits as he worked for nearly three decades as a judge and formed Roxbury Youthworks, an influential organization to assist young people who became involved in the criminal justice system. Houston’s name is enshrined on the “Embrace” sculpture in Boston Common as one of Boston’s civil rights “heroes.”

In a 2018 interview with the Globe, Houston said he was shocked by the number of people who were seeking safety in his Roxbury courtroom, often with young children in tow because they had nowhere else to go.

“The only place for them was to sit in the courtroom, where they were exposed to all kinds of descriptions of violence and drugs,” said Houston, who, through an associate, declined to be interviewed for this story. “It was awful. I said we can do better than this.”

So he decided he would do just that. Houston convened a committee to advise him on what kinds of programs would best help young people, and the recommendations grew into Roxbury Youthworks, starting in 1982, according to the organization’s website.

The nonprofit works with the state to provide a variety of services for people ages 12 through 25, including diversionary programs and job training, according to its website. It has expanded over the years beyond Roxbury, now also working with young people in Dorchester, Roslindale, and Chelsea.

Executive director Mia Alvarado, who has led Roxbury Youthworks since 2008, said in an interview that Houston has remained involved and enthusiastic about the program even as he’s taken steps back in his retirement.

“He has remained committed to youth in our community,” Alvarado said. “He comes from a place of wanting people to have the resources and supports that they need and they deserve in the community where they live.”

Houston was born in Richmond, Va., in 1944, and attended boarding school in Connecticut before coming to Boston for college, the Globe has reported. He chose BU because Martin Luther King Jr. had received a doctorate degree from BU, he previously told the Globe.

Houston said he was “determined” to be involved in the civil rights movement here, and was taking part in boycotts within a few months of moving to Boston against a bread factory that only hired white workers, he said in the 2018 interview.

Then-Governor Michael Dukakis nominated him for a judgeship, kicking off what the Globe at the time characterized as a “wild” battle in the waning hours of Dukakis’ first term in 1979. Some on the council that votes on judicial nominations opposed the 34-year-old Houston’s appointment, but the lawyer’s list of supporters read like a Rolodex of the Democratic power brokers at the time. Through a process of public and private arm-twisting led by Attorney General Francis X. Bellotti, the Globe reported, the council relented just minutes before power was due to transfer to Governor-elect Edward J. King.

Houston served as a district court judge in Roxbury from 1979 through 1990, when he was appointed to Middlesex Superior Court. He served there until his retirement in 2006, according to a biography from Roxbury Youthworks.

He sought to help Black people who wanted to serve in law enforcement or the courts, forming the George Lewis Ruffin Society at Northeastern University in 1984. The society organized courses to prep Boston police officers of color for preparatory exams starting in 1985, the biography says.

In the years since, he’s kept at it, according to the biography: He pushed the court in Roxbury to open a child care service in 1989, he worked with the Boston Symphony Orchestra to honor a Black concert tenor in 1996, and he even wrote a novel, “New Boy,” published in 2005.

“He’s done wonderful work with uplifting criminal justice professionals of color,” said Roderick L. Ireland, retired chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, who now is a professor at Northeastern.

Ireland and Houston crossed paths frequently over the years as two of the few Black judges in the state.

“He’s been in there fighting the good fight for decades,” Ireland said in an interview. “And he’s just a very good guy, on top of anything else.”

