Soggy, gray day for Boston but plenty of sun for the weekend

Drier air will begin to move in during the afternoon, except south and east of Boston, where rain will continue into Friday night. The greatest probability of an inch of rainfall will be across southeastern Massachusetts. With a soggier day, temperatures will not be as warm as originally forecast. High temperatures Friday afternoon will return to the low 40s.

The forecast is trending a bit wetter for the day. Rainfall totals will range from one third of an inch to an inch by Friday evening in the Boston area. Rainfall will ebb and flow in intensity.

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door this morning in Southern New England. Any locations experiencing snow will quickly change to rain.

Expected rainfall through Friday night. College of DuPage

While it has been a wet winter overall, February has been rather dry. Through Thursday, Boston was running a 2-inch deficit for the month. Although it has been a Top 20 wettest winter on record in Boston, however, through Thursday it was the driest February on record. Even if Boston receives an inch of rain over the next week, it will still be among the Top 10 driest Februarys on record. The one part of the Commonwealth that has missed out on significant precipitation is Nantucket. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows moderate drought conditions on Nantucket that have been festering for at least six months.

Current drought conditions. US Drought Monitor

For the weekend, drier weather will sweep back in, but so will a late winter chill. High temperatures will fall short of 40 degrees. A few clouds will filter the sunshine on Saturday, but on Sunday expect the sunshine to win out. While the thermometer will show temperatures in the 30s, expect wind chills to stay in the 10s and 20s, especially on Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon. College of DuPage Meteorology Department

Looking ahead

Clouds will gradually return on Monday along with unseasonable warmth. Temperatures will hit 50 degrees, a feat that hasn’t happened since Feb. 11. There have only been 35 days this winter where high temperatures stayed below 40 degrees. On average, there are 46 days during the winter that fall short of reaching 40, down from an average of 55 days in 1873 when data was first recorded by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday through Thursday temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday evening, rain will show up on the radar once again with a strong cold front. An early call -- March could come in like a lion: Thunderstorms could be possible Thursday evening along with gusty winds. Cooler air will return to the region at the end of next week.

Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein is on vacation. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger is a senior scientist in climate and risk communication at the Woods Hole Group. He can be found on social media @ChrisGloninger.