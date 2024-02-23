Car slams into side of Subway building in Brockton

A car smashed into the side of a Subway restaurant in Brockton Thursday causing “significant damage” to the building after the driver allegedly pressed the gas instead of the breaks, according to Darren Duarte, director of communications for the Brockton Police Department.

Police and fire officials received a 911 call around 4 p.m. for a car crashing into a building at 768 Centre St., the address of the Subway, Duarte wrote in a statement Friday.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a driver of a BMW already outside of the car, Duarte said, and the building had sustained “significant damage.”