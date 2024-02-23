Car slams into side of Subway building in Brockton

A car smashed into the side of a Subway restaurant in Brockton Thursday causing “significant damage” to the building after the driver allegedly pressed the gas instead of the breaks, according to Darren Duarte, director of communications for the Brockton Police Department.
Police and fire officials received a 911 call around 4 p.m. for a car crashing into a building at 768 Centre St., the address of the Subway, Duarte wrote in a statement Friday.
When officials arrived on the scene, they found a driver of a BMW already outside of the car, Duarte said, and the building had sustained “significant damage.”
“The driver explained that he had mistakenly thought he had put the car in park, and when he saw it moving, he jumped back in and hit the accelerator instead of the brakes,” Duarte wrote in the statement.
No one was taken to the hospital for injuries, Duarte said. The power and gas lines were shut off as “a safety measure,” he said, and a city building inspector assessed the damage.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, Duarte said Friday.
