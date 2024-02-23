Car plunges into river in Westborough

A car drove off a bridge and into the Assabet River in Westborough Thursday, officials said.
** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Rescue 1 and Medic 4 are working a crash with a vehicle into the Assabet River in the area of 25 Maynard Street. Seek alternate route as the road is closed.Posted by Westborough Fire Department on Thursday, February 22, 2024
Around 9:20 p.m., police received a 911 call that a vehicle had driven off a bridge on Maynard Street, officials said in a statement.
The driver was the only person in the car and was out of the water and on the river’s edge when emergency responders arrived.
The driver had minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said.
Officials did not see any fluid leaks in the water but placed “absorbent booms,” which help absorb or contain oil spills in water, as a precaution. The vehicle was removed by a “special rotator crane” from a local towing company.
Advertisement
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.