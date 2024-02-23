‘He’s not out of the woods’: MSPCA says cat is recovering from full-body burns

The cat, whom staff at Angell are calling “Dusty,” was found in the parking lot of a grocery store on American Legion Highway in Roslindale on Feb. 11, the organization said in a statement.

A 10-month-old male cat is still receiving intensive medical care after he was brought to an emergency facility in Jamaica Plain nearly two weeks ago with burn wounds all over his body, MSPCA-Angell said Friday.

Dusty, a 10-month-old grey cat, was found in the parking lot of a grocery store on American Legion Highway in Roslindale, MSPCA said in a statement.

That night, he was taken to Angell’s emergency facility, the statement said. He was moved to Angell’s Boston clinic the following morning and has been receiving medical treatment there ever since.

Dusty arrived with wounds all over his body that appeared to be caused by burns, according to officials. He is being treated with antibiotics and pain medications and undergoing regular bandage changes.

“We don’t know how Dusty was injured,” said Rebecca Fellman, a veterinarian at the Boston clinic. “When it’s cold out, cats on the street often climb in wheel wells or under car hoods to stay warm, so it’s possible that Dusty was hurt when an engine was started by a driver who didn’t even know he was there.”

Fellman said Dusty’s recovery will take “several weeks to months,” as he may require skin grafts and an amputation. His medical care will cost up to $5,000, according to the MSPCA.

“He’s not out of the woods yet—he will need additional surgeries, and the severe wounds on a hind limb may result in amputation,” Fellman said.

The MSPCA urged pet owners to microchip their animals so that officials can reach owners in the event that their pets run away. Corinne Bourgoin, the shelter operations supervisor at MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, said that Dusty is a friendly cat who will make a great addition to any family.

“If no owner steps forward, we’ll place Dusty with a new loving family when he’s more fully recovered,” said Bourgoin.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.