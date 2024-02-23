Chelsea man arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Encore Boston Harbor casino in December

A Chelsea man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in December was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with motor vehicle homicide and other driving offenses, according to Boston police.
Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on Carter Street in Chelsea at about 7:45 a.m. by members of the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit, police said in a statement.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colon out of Boston Municipal Court-Charlestown for the crash that occurred on Dec. 18, 2023. A person, who has not been identified, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown shortly after 3 a.m., the Globe reported.
Advertisement
Colon was arraigned in the court Friday afternoon on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, manslaughter while operating under the influence and marked lanes violations, according to court records.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on all charges. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, the records show.
If Colon posts bail, he must comply with a number of conditions, including staying away from witnesses, surrendering his passport and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, among other conditions, the records show.
Colon is due back in court on April 19 for a hearing.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.