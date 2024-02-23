Chelsea man arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Encore Boston Harbor casino in December

A Chelsea man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in December was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with motor vehicle homicide and other driving offenses, according to Boston police.

Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on Carter Street in Chelsea at about 7:45 a.m. by members of the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit, police said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colon out of Boston Municipal Court-Charlestown for the crash that occurred on Dec. 18, 2023. A person, who has not been identified, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown shortly after 3 a.m., the Globe reported.